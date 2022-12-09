ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina

A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
informedinfrastructure.com

Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina

Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
RED SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

Recognize the Remarkable Women in your life — Nominations still open

CBS 17 wants to recognize Remarkable Women living in the Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill areas. Through Saturday, December 17, you can nominate a woman that helps make our local communities a better place through their efforts. CBS 17 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group in conjunction with...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Mount Airy wins 1-A state title, denies Tarboro second three-peat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Mount Airy ended Tarboro’s dream of a second three-peat in winning a state championship. The Granite Bears did something Tarboro’s opponents have only done once this season, win a game. Mount Airy picked up a 20-7 win in the Class 1-A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Tarboro (13-2) […]
TARBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head

The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
TARBORO, NC

