FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
publicradioeast.org
Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina
A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
informedinfrastructure.com
Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina
Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
'Tighten the strings': Shoplifting crisis has Target, Walmart debating whether to raise prices
"Everybody has to tighten the strings"
cbs17
Recognize the Remarkable Women in your life — Nominations still open
CBS 17 wants to recognize Remarkable Women living in the Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill areas. Through Saturday, December 17, you can nominate a woman that helps make our local communities a better place through their efforts. CBS 17 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group in conjunction with...
Mount Airy wins 1-A state title, denies Tarboro second three-peat
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Mount Airy ended Tarboro’s dream of a second three-peat in winning a state championship. The Granite Bears did something Tarboro’s opponents have only done once this season, win a game. Mount Airy picked up a 20-7 win in the Class 1-A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Tarboro (13-2) […]
NC police warn of fake $20 and $100 bills; Duo sought after Ulta store recently hit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses. The police department said officers are looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. “Not only did they walk away with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics, but […]
Man killed in early-morning shooting in North Carolina, police say
Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning.
cbs17
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
'Most wonderful thing': Black Santa arrives a few weeks early at Southeast Raleigh holiday event
Joy filled Raleigh's Roberts Community Center as kids and their families enjoyed an early holiday celebration.
North Carolina gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say
A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head
The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
