A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.

BOONE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO