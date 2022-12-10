Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
Go Blue Ridge
Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child
A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
WYFF4.com
Cherokee County detention officer charged with crimes after allowing inmate to grope her, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate detention officer was arrested and charged after investigators said she kissed and allowed an inmate to grope her, among other things, officials said Monday. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Roxanne Walker, 32, of Shelby, North Carolina, was...
Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville police investigating weekend shooting on Clay Street
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Clay Street on Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:55 p.m., according to an SPD news release. Patrol officers arrived on scene and located Statesville resident William Gregory Samuels, 32, who had...
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
Rowan County man accused of shooting brother-in-law on wedding day found not guilty
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting. Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019. The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a […]
S.W.A.T. Team takes into custody man suspected in Winston-Salem killing: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in the killing of a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a […]
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
NC gunman fired gunshots into 2 homes within minutes, police say; 2 guns seized
Victims provided a possible suspect name of "Donyea" and described a grey Chevrolet Impala as a potential suspect vehicle, police said.
Deputies kill man who wounded three first responders at North Carolina fire scene, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man on Friday after three first responders were wounded while responding to a house fire in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters responding to the fire in Rockwell found Ronald Green, 45, at the back of the house […]
WBTV
Props stolen from nativity scene at Alexander Co. church, authorities say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating the theft of props from a church nativity scene in Alexander County. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, all of the antique props – except for the Three Wise Men props – were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in the Taylorsville area.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 3-7
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Kay Michelle Clendenning, 34, of W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, charged with taking a financial transaction card and financial transaction card fraud. ♦ Andrew Steven Coleman, 34, of no fixed address, Statesville, charged with being a fugitive from justice,...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking
Kimberly Dawn Holloway, age 32 of Taylorsville, is facing a series of drug charges. She was arrested Thursday, December 8th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespassing. Holloway remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $19,500. An Alexander County District Court appearance is scheduled for today.
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
qcnews.com
Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old in Gastonia, police say
Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on New Hope Road around 2 p.m. where he showed a knife and stole property from the store. Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old …. Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and...
Comments / 2