WSOC Charlotte

Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child

A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
BOONE, NC
WCNC

Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville police investigating weekend shooting on Clay Street

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Clay Street on Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:55 p.m., according to an SPD news release. Patrol officers arrived on scene and located Statesville resident William Gregory Samuels, 32, who had...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: December 3-7

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Kay Michelle Clendenning, 34, of W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, charged with taking a financial transaction card and financial transaction card fraud. ♦ Andrew Steven Coleman, 34, of no fixed address, Statesville, charged with being a fugitive from justice,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking

Kimberly Dawn Holloway, age 32 of Taylorsville, is facing a series of drug charges. She was arrested Thursday, December 8th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespassing. Holloway remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $19,500. An Alexander County District Court appearance is scheduled for today.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt

Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

