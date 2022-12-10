Clash of trends: Browns put improving run defense against Bengals' surging rushing offense

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired former Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator. New coach Hugh Freeze announced the hires of the two veteran coaches on Wednesday. Montgomery was fired after going 5-7 in his eighth season at Tulsa. He went 43-53 and led the team to a 10-3 record in 2016 after stints as an assistant at Houston and Baylor. Roberts was fired after three seasons as defensive coordinator under Dave Aranda at Baylor, which had a dropoff after ranking 10th nationally in scoring defense in 2021. Baylor currently ranks 65th. Montgomery led Tulsa to four bowl games. He coached 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and 2013 Big 12 player of the year Bryce Petty, among other standout quarterbacks.

