Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leesburg-news.com
James Charles Whitaker
James Charles Whitaker passed away on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in The Villages, FL. James was born November 16th, 1939 in Buffalo, NY to his parents, James and Catherine. He would serve in the Untied States Air Force and later worked as an investment banker. On May 24th, 1969, he would marry the love of his life, Maria.
leesburg-news.com
Lynda M. Kulikowski
Lynda M. Kulikowski, 81, of Tavares, Florida, died peacefully on December 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness. Lynda was born in Hartford, Connecticut, to John J. and Gertrude L. (Harris) Mascolo. She grew up in Avon, Connecticut, and was a 1959 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She went on to marry her devoted husband of 61 years, Edward, and began a family. For the past 20 years, Lynda has called Florida her home, however, 30 years prior, she lived and raised her family in Bradford, Vermont, after moving there from Connecticut.
leesburg-news.com
Patrick L. St. Pierre
Patrick L. St. Pierre of Grand Island, Florida passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was 87 years old. He was born in Flint, Michigan to Lenus and Geraldine St. Pierre. Pat was a disabled veteran. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He met the love...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call
Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
leesburg-news.com
Patty Bedgood
Patty Bedgood, age 65, passed away peacefully on Monday December 5, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 28th 1957 in Eustis FL and was raised by her grandparents Wilson and Dora Hogan. Patty was a housekeeper for many years. She also worked at Eustis elementary school in the lunch room while her two boys were growing up.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car
A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
leesburg-news.com
Jailed Publix burglar charged with breaking into another business
A Leesburg man already in jail for breaking into a Publix store had additional charges added after he was identified as a suspect in a burglary at another Leesburg business in October. Edward Lee Brown, 61, was charged with burglary of a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 and...
leesburg-news.com
52-year-old Leesburg woman dies after SUV erupts in flames after crash
A 52-year-old Leesburg woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle erupted in flames after a crash in rural Marion County. The woman was behind the wheel of the SUV at 3:10 a.m. Saturday eastbound on County Road 42 at SE 283rd Avenue when the vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV hit a fence and went on to hit three more fences before it caught on fire.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed more than a year after DUI wreck
A Leesburg man with multiple prior DUI convictions was arrested on a warrant more than a year after he reportedly tried to claim a drunk-driving accident happened because he had been robbed. Douglas Alan Harvey, 58, is being held in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond after being charged...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police arrest man with stolen eggnog
Leesburg police arrested a man with stolen eggnog while investigating a report of suspicious activity. Officers were were dispatched Thursday night to the 3300 block of Main St. when a caller reported that two men were acting suspiciously in an area behind Branam James Construction. When the officer made contact with the caller she told them that she had seen the two men enter the Dollar General store next door.
Comments / 0