A woman’s body was found wrapped in a trash bag and floating off the coast of Pinellas County Saturday, according to the United States Coast Guard. Erik Villa, spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7, said the woman’s body was reported by a good Samaritan about 11 a.m. Saturday about 13 nautical miles west of Egmont Key, which is situated in the mouth of Tampa Bay.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO