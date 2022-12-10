ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Sarasota man avoids prison time following testimony during September murder trial

A Sarasota man who testified as a witness against two co-defendants in a September 2022 trial for the 2019 killing of a 26-year-old man won’t spend time in prison. Charron Xavier Demarquis Martin, 27, was adjudicated guilty on Nov. 10 for armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm with assault or battery and principal to robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, according to court documents.
SARASOTA, FL
Woman’s body found in trash bag offshore of Pinellas County

A woman’s body was found wrapped in a trash bag and floating off the coast of Pinellas County Saturday, according to the United States Coast Guard. Erik Villa, spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7, said the woman’s body was reported by a good Samaritan about 11 a.m. Saturday about 13 nautical miles west of Egmont Key, which is situated in the mouth of Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

