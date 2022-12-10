Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
With Enfield Square faltering, town looks to manage traffic if rebuild ever comes
ENFIELD, Conn. — At full build out, the 86-acre site of Enfield Square mall could host 690 apartments, 150 townhomes, 100,000 to 150,000 square feet of retail, two restaurants, 38,000 square feet of medical offices and 65,000 square feet of entertainment venues. Problem is, where can the town of...
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
milfordmirror.com
Hundreds gather at vigil to honor Milford woman killed: 'She was an amazing mom'
MILFORD — At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the sound of acoustic guitar strings and the lyrics to Kacey Musgraves’ ballad, “Rainbow,” rang over the crowd of a couple hundred people at Milford Lisman Landing. “If you could see what I see, you’d be blinded by the...
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes
UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass. By Stephen...
Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives
Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
Woman charged with stealing $164,284 from elderly man in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old Old Saybrook man. According to police, the Old Saybrook man discovered he was a victim of fraud after he saw $164,284 had been wiped from his checking account. 3 teens charged in connection to multi-town […]
Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
Inside Oddities: Riding through time at the New England Carousel Museum
Stepping through the doors of the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut, is like stepping back in time. The post Inside Oddities: Riding through time at the New England Carousel Museum appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
