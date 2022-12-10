If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.

