ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost

If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes

UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass. By Stephen...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives

Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy