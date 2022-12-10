Read full article on original website
Jersey explosion – live: Three dead and several missing after St Helier flat fire
Three people have died and more are missing, authorities say, after an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.“Around a dozen” residents are missing following a blast in St Helier, according to Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police.One person is still in hospital but not in a serious condition, while two people who were being treated earlier had been released, he said.Fire crews were called last night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.Mr Smith...
Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion
At least one person has been killed and several remain missing after a block of flats exploded on Jersey island. Footage shot in the aftermath reveals the devastating impact of the blast which rocked the island early on Saturday, 10 December. Emergency services continued to carry out a search and rescue operation later that morning at the scene on Pier Road.Authorities said it was difficult to assess the number of people missing due to the level of destruction.At least two people have been admitted to hospital. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyCCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyManchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
