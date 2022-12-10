Bowen Yang, Keala Settle & Newcomer Marissa Bode Round Out ‘Wicked’ Movie Cast | Aaron Teoh, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Casting, Colin Michael Carmichael, keala settle, Marissa Bode, Movies, Wicked

Read full article on original website
Emma Myers and Brady Noon will soon be playing brother and sister in a new movie!. The Wednesday and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers stars have been cast in the new comedy film Family Leave, Deadline reports. Emma and Brady join Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, who will be playing...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Nevers and Others to Be Shopped to Free Streamers After HBO Max Removal
Several of the series that are being unceremoniously removed from HBO Max are likely to wind up on free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services such as Pluto TV, Tubi and Peacock. In the wake of a slew of concerning reports this week, Warner Bros. Discovery has affirmed that it decided to license certain HBO and HBO Max original programming to third party FAST services, since the company has yet to build one of its own. The move is expected to “drive new, expanded audiences for these series,” WBD said in a press release. (FAST services include but are not limited to the...
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
