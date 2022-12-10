Read full article on original website
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Is Here, With Your Annual Gaming Achievements, Playing Statistics
PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is here. As another year winds down, apps like Spotify, Reddit, and YouTube have been offering users a recap of 2022. The year-in-review that matters to gamers is also here, as Sony released its 2022 Wrap-Up for PlayStation on Tuesday, highlighting users’ playing statistics, standout achievements, and favourite games on the platform for the year. The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is available for PS5 and PS4 consoles, giving a crisp lowdown of the games you’ve played this year and the time spent in them. The Wrap-Up also includes new avatars for players based on their gaming achievements.
Microsoft Offers Sony PlayStation Plus Rights To Call Of Duty Games
Microsoft has reportedly offered Sony the option to feature Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus as part of the latest concessions from the Xbox maker. This comes around after the news that the company is trying to make a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, according to Game Spot. Sony Has...
Battle Giant Monsters In The VR RPG Behemoth
Shadow of the Collosus meets VR in this upcoming single-player adventure game. This past October, Skydance Interactive gave us a little sneak peek of their newest game Behemoth, leaving us desperate for more information. After all, Skydance Interactive is the team that gave us The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, which has over 6000 positive reviews on Steam.
