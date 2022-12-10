PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is here. As another year winds down, apps like Spotify, Reddit, and YouTube have been offering users a recap of 2022. The year-in-review that matters to gamers is also here, as Sony released its 2022 Wrap-Up for PlayStation on Tuesday, highlighting users’ playing statistics, standout achievements, and favourite games on the platform for the year. The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is available for PS5 and PS4 consoles, giving a crisp lowdown of the games you’ve played this year and the time spent in them. The Wrap-Up also includes new avatars for players based on their gaming achievements.

15 HOURS AGO