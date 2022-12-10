Read full article on original website
Microsoft Teams is launching a chat feature in Outlook
Users of Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to enjoy a more collaborative experience thanks to a new update for Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a feature that it says will bring Teams chat into Outlook to enable a meeting-style approach within the email client. These...
Best smart device gifts of 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best smart device gifts? Heading into the 2022 gift-giving season, your loved ones may be asking for smart devices. These devices sound more advanced than they are, as a smart device is technically anything that can connect to the internet. This means […]
ICS Patch Tuesday: Siemens Fixes 80 OpenSSL, OpenSSH Flaws in Switches
Industrial giants Siemens and Schneider Electric have addressed over 140 vulnerabilities with their December 2022 Patch Tuesday updates. As usual, Siemens released far more advisories and addressed far more vulnerabilities. Specifically, the company released 20 new advisories addressing roughly 140 security holes. One of the advisories informs customers about patches...
Musk Versus Apple Is a Fight Worth Having
Twitter Inc.’s first tweet under the ownership of the world’s richest man was the announcement of a widely anticipated upgrade to its subscription feature. It was also a shot across the bow of the planet’s biggest company, marking a possible showdown that could end up bringing much-needed change to the mobile app industry.
Could artificial intelligence help us build a technological world that is more ethical?
A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.
MIT engineers design a soft, implantable ventilator | MIT News
For many of us, the act of breathing comes naturally. Behind the scenes, our diaphragm — the dome-shaped muscle that lies just beneath the ribcage — works like a slow and steady trampoline, pushing down to create a vacuum for the lungs to expand and draw air in, then relaxing as air is pushed out. In this way, the diaphragm automatically controls our lung capacity, and is the major muscle responsible for our ability to breathe.
Android 13 Output Switcher Adds Support for Chromecast Devices With YouTube Music: Report
Google has finally brought support for Chromecast devices to the audio switcher on Android 13. The tech giant reportedly enabled support for Chromecast devices while listening to audio on YouTube Music as a native part of the system audio switcher. The app is one of the first apps to get support for Chromecast devices in the output switcher, as per a report. Google introduced the output switcher two years ago with Android 11. The features allow users to quickly switch audio output without diving into their phone’s settings.
Incase Carry Case For Quest Pro Brings Peace Of Mind
The premium travel case will keep your fancy headset looking shiny and new. This past October we saw the launch of Meta Quest Pro, the first in a new line of high-end devices from Meta. The next-gen VR device features full-color passthrough for immersive mixed reality, eye and face tracking, as well as new-and-improved Touch controllers, offering a premium experience for an equally premium price tag.
‘Breakthrough’ as fusion energy generates excess energy for first time
Scientists have hailed a “true breakthrough” as a fusion reaction has successfully generated more energy than was used to create it. For over seventy years, scientists have been attempting to harness thermonuclear fusion—the power source of stars—to generate energy. Fusion has the potential to produce vast...
SiC Manufacturing and Cost: Podcast- Power Electronics News
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio holds a Ph. D. in Physics and is a Telecommunications Engineer. He has worked on various international projects in the field of gravitational waves research, designing a thermal compensation system (TCS) and data acquisition and control systems, and on others about x-ray microbeams in collaboration with Columbia University, high voltage systems and space technologies for communications and motor control with ESA/INFN. TCS has been applied to the Virgo and LIGO experiments, which detected gravitational waves for the first time and earned the Nobel Prize in 2017. Since 2007, he has been a reviewer for scientific publications for academics such as Microelectronics Journal and IEEE journals. Moreover, he has collaborated with different electronic industry companies and several Italian and English blogs and magazines, such as Electronics World, Elektor, Mouser, Automazione Industriale, Electronic Design, All About Circuits, Fare Elettronica, Elettronica Oggi, and PCB Magazine, as a technical writer/editor, specializing in several topics of electronics and technology. From 2015 to 2018, he was the editor-in-chief of Firmware and Elettronica Open Source, which are technical blogs and magazines for the electronics industry. He participated in many conferences as a speaker of keynotes for different topics such as x-ray, space technologies, and power supplies. Maurizio enjoys writing and telling stories about Power Electronics, Wide Bandgap Semiconductors, Automotive, IoT, Embedded, Energy, and Quantum Computing. Maurizio has been an AspenCore content editor since 2019. He is currently editor-in-chief of Power Electronics News and EEWeb and a correspondent for EE Times. He is the host of PowerUP, a podcast about power electronics, and the promoter and organizer of the PowerUP Virtual Conference, a summit where each year great speakers talk about the power electronics design trends. Moreover, he has contributed to a number of technical and scientific articles as well as a couple of Springer books on energy harvesting and data acquisition and control systems.
The Volume and Pace of Cyberattacks is Radically Increasing – Are U.S. Businesses Prepared?
Major shifts in workplace models and norms, including the move to hybrid and remote work, have transformed the cybersecurity landscape over the past two years. This groundshift comes as the volume and severity of cyberattacks continues to intensify. At Keeper Security, we recently surveyed IT decision-makers at companies and organizations across the U.S. to glean their perspectives on the increased risk of cyberattacks and what their businesses are doing–or failing to do–to address the growing threat of bad actors.
New microscale 3D printer for multi-level anticounterfeiting labels
Counterfeiting threatens the global economy and security. According to the report issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2020, the value of global counterfeit and pirated products is estimated to be between US$1.7 and 4.5 trillion a year. Despite enormous efforts, conventional anticounterfeiting approaches such as...
TikTok inches further into YouTube’s territory with a new horizontal full screen mode • TechCrunch
The test feature marks yet another way that TikTok is steadily inching into YouTube’s territory. Earlier this year, TikTok rolled out the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length. The move was seen as a way for TikTok to attract the same sort of longer-form video creators that normally post content on YouTube. With the expansion, creators gained more flexibility to film things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedy sketches and more, without having to worry too much about the video’s length.
Smart algorithms make the design of tunnel control systems much more efficient
It is hard to imagine modern traffic networks without tunnels. They help us bypass rivers and mountains, and make sure traffic doesn’t interfere too much with our daily lives in urban areas. Modern tunnels are highly complex systems that need to be continually monitored to ensure that they are safe for drivers.
NASA’s Orion Moon Capsule Is Back. What Happens Next?
After circling the moon for the past three weeks, NASA’s Orion capsule splashed down under parachute yesterday morning off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California near Guadalupe Island, marking an end to the Artemis program’s first major lunar mission. Orion was then scooped up by a recovery crew and sent to port in San Diego, carried in the well of the Navy ship USS Portland. With Artemis 1 in the books, NASA will scrutinize the capsule’s performance, making sure it is safe for future crewed trips to the moon, including a much-anticipated lunar landing in 2026.
TRAI recommends DoT to Use Optical Fibre Network to Extend Telecom Coverage in Himachal Pradesh
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday suggested that the Department of Telecommunications should approach the defence ministry for accessing part of its optical fibre network or suitable bandwidth to extend telecom coverage in the far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh. The regulator recommended that in four districts — Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi,...
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform • TechCrunch
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
Automated detection of doxing on Twitter with over 96% accuracy
A new automated approach to detect doxing—a form of cyberbullying in which certain private or personally identifiable information is publicly shared without an individual’s consent or knowledge—may help social media platforms better protect their users, according to researchers from Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.
5 things Elon Musk could learn from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Back in April, two days after Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter, Musk had a private phone call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One might have expected Musk to ask Nadella for advice on how to turn around the flailing Twitter — after all, Nadella had engineered perhaps the most successful tech turnaround in history.
Roles and Responsibilities for the Customized Approach
This blog is the third in a series of articles on the customized approach. The first article in this series provided a high-level overview of the customized approach and explored the difference between compensating controls and the customized approach. The second article focused on considerations for entities thinking about implementing a customized approach and provided details about the customized approach resources included in PCI DSS and the PCI DSS Report on Compliance Template. This article focuses on roles and responsibilities for the customized approach, both for the entity developing and implementing a customized approach and for the assessor when reviewing a customized approach as part of a PCI DSS assessment.
