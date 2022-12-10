Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Offers Sony PlayStation Plus Rights To Call Of Duty Games
Microsoft has reportedly offered Sony the option to feature Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus as part of the latest concessions from the Xbox maker. This comes around after the news that the company is trying to make a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, according to Game Spot. Sony Has...
techaiapp.com
TikTok inches further into YouTube’s territory with a new horizontal full screen mode • TechCrunch
The test feature marks yet another way that TikTok is steadily inching into YouTube’s territory. Earlier this year, TikTok rolled out the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length. The move was seen as a way for TikTok to attract the same sort of longer-form video creators that normally post content on YouTube. With the expansion, creators gained more flexibility to film things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedy sketches and more, without having to worry too much about the video’s length.
techaiapp.com
Android 13 Output Switcher Adds Support for Chromecast Devices With YouTube Music: Report
Google has finally brought support for Chromecast devices to the audio switcher on Android 13. The tech giant reportedly enabled support for Chromecast devices while listening to audio on YouTube Music as a native part of the system audio switcher. The app is one of the first apps to get support for Chromecast devices in the output switcher, as per a report. Google introduced the output switcher two years ago with Android 11. The features allow users to quickly switch audio output without diving into their phone’s settings.
techaiapp.com
Incase Carry Case For Quest Pro Brings Peace Of Mind
The premium travel case will keep your fancy headset looking shiny and new. This past October we saw the launch of Meta Quest Pro, the first in a new line of high-end devices from Meta. The next-gen VR device features full-color passthrough for immersive mixed reality, eye and face tracking, as well as new-and-improved Touch controllers, offering a premium experience for an equally premium price tag.
techaiapp.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the PlayStation Game Final Fantasy Tactics?
The Final Fantasy series has seen its fair share of main titles and spinoffs, with the whole series spanning 35 years’ worth of games. As such, it has some generation-defining games, while others fizzled into obscurity due to bad performance. Have you ever heard of or remember Final Fantasy:...
techaiapp.com
5 things Elon Musk could learn from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Back in April, two days after Elon Musk announced his plan to buy Twitter, Musk had a private phone call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. One might have expected Musk to ask Nadella for advice on how to turn around the flailing Twitter — after all, Nadella had engineered perhaps the most successful tech turnaround in history.
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.12.13): Upload Winter Showcase had many VR announcements, Pico prepares for the holidays, and more!
I want to dedicate this newsletter to the memory of Rob Crasco, one of the best members of our communities, which has gone away too soon. He has always been supportive of me, and by speaking with him on Twitter and Linkedin I’ve always learned something new. He will be missed by all of us. On the last Twitter post on his timeline, there is a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife, in case you want to be of any help. May he rest in peace.
techaiapp.com
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs glimpsed at Amazon with price tags that’ll please
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are about to hit the shelves, and we’ve caught the price of a couple of XFX third-party models via Amazon listings which have now been yanked down – not before they were highlighted on Twitter, though. Regular hardware leaker @momomo_us shared the...
techaiapp.com
How to protect a Linux server?
The term server security refers to the software, tools, and procedures used to safeguard a company’s server from illegal access and other cyberthreats. It is a fundamental necessity for the vast majority of system administrators and cybersecurity teams. On the basis of the operating system’s default permissions structure, Linux...
techaiapp.com
PlayStation Plus Deals: Annual Subscription Plans Get Up to 50 Percent Discount For Limited Time: Details
PlayStation Plus has announced the subscription for all its members across all three tiers. However, the discount fee is available only to the PlayStation Plus users opting for a 12-month membership plan. Only new users or the subscribers whose membership has expired can opt for the PlayStation Plus discounted annual subscription. While PlayStation Plus Essential users get a 50 percent off in the annual subscription plan for the limited period, the PS Extra subscribers can avail 40 percent discount and PlayStation Deluxe members are being offered a 36 percent off.
Comments / 0