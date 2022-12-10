Sterlin L. Mosley's The Narcissist in You and Everyone Else: Recognizing the 27 Types of Narcissism (Rowman & Littlefield, 2022) introduces readers to the notion of narcissism as a spectrum-based model of increasing loss of empathy (due to a variety of factors including genetics, trauma, abuse, conditioning and environment) that can give way to a propensity toward narcissism. Through studies and examples, Sterlin Mosley defines the 27 subtypes of narcissism and how these variations differ from the limited description of the narcissistic as popularized in psychological literature, movies, and other forms of popular culture. He offers readers an opportunity to explore how their own narcissistic tendencies may show up and how to challenge those tendencies to continue to push for greater compassion and empathy for ourselves and others. Using the Enneagram model of personality, Mosley explores and explains the variety of narcissistic tendencies and types and reveals useful tips on how to best to manage those tendencies in ourselves and the narcissists around us.

