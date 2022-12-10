ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Color layering is the super-clever trick designers use to create soothing kitchens. Our expert explains how

Getting a kitchen's color scheme right is a tricky balance. How do you blend in all the tech, the cookware, all the functionality and still make it a softly beautiful space?. Yet that was what design studio Borgo Otto Interiors have managed to do with this kitchen design by HOLTE. The hardness of the space - you know, the oven, the hood, the bits you need but don't necessarily love to look at - seem to fade into the background. Instead, all you notice is the gentle waftiness of this kitchen color scheme.
livingetc.com

How much do new kitchen cabinets cost? Experts explain how to budget for an upgrade

Talking costs and budgets isn't exactly the fun side of designing a kitchen. But it's something you should consider way before deciding on a color, or a tile or what fancy coffee machine you want to buy for your new space. And a good place to start when considering the expense of designing a new kitchen (or updating your old one) is the cost of new kitchen cabinets. These are the bones of the kitchen and probably where you are going to be spending a large chunk of cash.
livingetc.com

Transitional-style dining rooms are the way forward - inviting, elegant, perfect. Here's how to get them right

From curvaceous cornicing paired with sharp, mid century furnishings, to modern mirrors set above antique mantels, transitional style design is everywhere right now. “The transitional style is about integrating different eras and styles into modern design, so that rooms feel like they have organically grown, rather than everything being bought brand new,” say Natalie Forbes and Louisa Rox, Co-Founders of Forbes Rix Design.
Parade

25 Prettiest Cross Necklaces To Give For Christmas This Year

Jewelry is one of the most popular gift ideas for any occasion—holidays, birthdays, graduation, anniversaries and more. And for Christians, cross necklaces, in particular, have been a wardrobe staple for centuries. This one accessory makes the prettiest present year-round, but especially on Christmas. Proverbs 3:3 says, "Let love and...
livingetc.com

Clever sofa ideas for small living rooms that will prove a compact floor plan can still go a long way

Finding the perfect sofa for a small living room usually means striking a compromise – whether that's in size, comfort or style might depend on where your priorities lie. The ideal small space sofa would be compact yet provide seating for several people comfortably, but in an ideal world, it's got to look good and be versatile, too. Thankfully, with a little inspiration, you can re-imagine a sofa to better suit your small living room.
livingetc.com

It's official – the world's best interior designers have decided on their favorite color for the coming year

Is green the new grey? Somewhere between now and 2018, our interiors slowly started moving away from the 'greymania' that had dominated for so long, instead embracing more vibrant, grounding colors - and it's fair to say green has been having a moment. As we turn the corner into 2023, though, designers are predicting we'll leave soft sages behind in favor of the richer, jewel-toned emerald green.

Comments / 0

Community Policy