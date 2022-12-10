Talking costs and budgets isn't exactly the fun side of designing a kitchen. But it's something you should consider way before deciding on a color, or a tile or what fancy coffee machine you want to buy for your new space. And a good place to start when considering the expense of designing a new kitchen (or updating your old one) is the cost of new kitchen cabinets. These are the bones of the kitchen and probably where you are going to be spending a large chunk of cash.

