livingetc.com
Color layering is the super-clever trick designers use to create soothing kitchens. Our expert explains how
Getting a kitchen's color scheme right is a tricky balance. How do you blend in all the tech, the cookware, all the functionality and still make it a softly beautiful space?. Yet that was what design studio Borgo Otto Interiors have managed to do with this kitchen design by HOLTE. The hardness of the space - you know, the oven, the hood, the bits you need but don't necessarily love to look at - seem to fade into the background. Instead, all you notice is the gentle waftiness of this kitchen color scheme.
livingetc.com
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
livingetc.com
How much do new kitchen cabinets cost? Experts explain how to budget for an upgrade
Talking costs and budgets isn't exactly the fun side of designing a kitchen. But it's something you should consider way before deciding on a color, or a tile or what fancy coffee machine you want to buy for your new space. And a good place to start when considering the expense of designing a new kitchen (or updating your old one) is the cost of new kitchen cabinets. These are the bones of the kitchen and probably where you are going to be spending a large chunk of cash.
livingetc.com
Transitional-style dining rooms are the way forward - inviting, elegant, perfect. Here's how to get them right
From curvaceous cornicing paired with sharp, mid century furnishings, to modern mirrors set above antique mantels, transitional style design is everywhere right now. “The transitional style is about integrating different eras and styles into modern design, so that rooms feel like they have organically grown, rather than everything being bought brand new,” say Natalie Forbes and Louisa Rox, Co-Founders of Forbes Rix Design.
livingetc.com
We asked designers – what are the sofa trends they're leaving behind in 2022?
Your sofa is a big-ticket item, an investment piece that becomes the core focus of any living room, so it's crucial that the design and style withstand the test of time. 2022 has seen some interesting sofa ideas so far, from organic curves to ingenious multi-directional sofas. These interior design...
25 Prettiest Cross Necklaces To Give For Christmas This Year
Jewelry is one of the most popular gift ideas for any occasion—holidays, birthdays, graduation, anniversaries and more. And for Christians, cross necklaces, in particular, have been a wardrobe staple for centuries. This one accessory makes the prettiest present year-round, but especially on Christmas. Proverbs 3:3 says, "Let love and...
livingetc.com
This IKEA PAX hack adds sliding doors to a built-in closet, complete with budget-friendly DIY shiplap
There’s no denying that the IKEA PAX is an iconic piece of furniture. With its simple design and customizable units, its possibilities are endless - as proven by this beautiful IKEA hack. With a lick of soft grey paint, some sliding shiplap doors, and a bespoke built-in design, the PAX has been elevated to new heights.
Budget Shoppers Are Sharing The "Cheap But Underrated" Foods That Anyone Who Cooks Should Be Adding To Their Grocery List
“Bruh, I don't give a crap what time of day or night it is. You put it near me and I'll be scarfing it down before I can even say 'thanks.'"
livingetc.com
You heard it here first - the rainbow bookshelf trend is over. Designers on what to do instead
Should you organize your books by color? It's a tough one. A design trend that has taken over Instagram for the past decade, it certainly has its fans. But is its day done? Is color coordination just a bit...try-hard? And if it is what should we do next?. As far...
livingetc.com
Clever sofa ideas for small living rooms that will prove a compact floor plan can still go a long way
Finding the perfect sofa for a small living room usually means striking a compromise – whether that's in size, comfort or style might depend on where your priorities lie. The ideal small space sofa would be compact yet provide seating for several people comfortably, but in an ideal world, it's got to look good and be versatile, too. Thankfully, with a little inspiration, you can re-imagine a sofa to better suit your small living room.
livingetc.com
It's official – the world's best interior designers have decided on their favorite color for the coming year
Is green the new grey? Somewhere between now and 2018, our interiors slowly started moving away from the 'greymania' that had dominated for so long, instead embracing more vibrant, grounding colors - and it's fair to say green has been having a moment. As we turn the corner into 2023, though, designers are predicting we'll leave soft sages behind in favor of the richer, jewel-toned emerald green.
