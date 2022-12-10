Read full article on original website
diabetesdaily.com
What to Eat and Drink With the Flu When You Have Diabetes
There are many guides out there for what to eat with the flu, but this article will concentrate exclusively on the experiences of people with diabetes. Diabetes has an annoying habit of making routine illnesses especially troublesome. Diabetes can make us more susceptible to common bugs like the flu, and it can make those illnesses hit harder, too. The experts tell us that people with diabetes are three to four times more likely to suffer a severe outcome, like hospitalization, from the flu. Good blood sugar control reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk.
People Are Sharing The Most Profound Change They Made That Drastically Improved Their Mental State, And This Is Important
"It was perfect, and I was able to recharge and relax. Turns out I didn't really hate them — I was just exhausted and overstimulated."
cohaitungchi.com
What Do Apple Cider Vinegar Pills Do—And Can They Help You Lose Weight?
Diet trends come and go all the time, and the apple cider vinegar (ACV) craze is no exception. Some claim that drinking a small amount or taking it as a supplement in the form of apple cider vinegar pills before meals can help reduce your appetite and burn fat. You...
findingfarina.com
How to Get a Better Smile: The Basics Explained
When people smile, what do you tend to notice first? Do you focus on their teeth or let their eyes distract you?. These are the first things when looking at someone’s smile. We sometimes have insecurities because we don’t have white teeth. Read on to learn exactly how...
sippycupmom.com
How Supplements Can Help Your Sleep Quality
Everyone wants a good night’s sleep. From vacationers wanting to get the most out of their short stay in a new city to busy parents trying to juggle work, family, and hobbies. But what if you can take your sleep quality one step further? If you’re struggling to get enough restful sleep, supplements could help you drift off into dreamland easily. Read on to find out how some supplements can help improve your sleep quality.
psychologytoday.com
Helping and Coping With a Partner Who Has Trauma
Those struggling with trauma often are often easily triggered, creating emotions that seem out of proportion to the situation. Partners often feel that they are always walking on eggshells, feeling criticized or that can't do anything right. The keys to helping and coping include realizing the other is doing the...
psychologytoday.com
Thriving With Anxiety This Holiday Season
You can use anxiety to learn more about your feelings and to determine what's right for you. Plan ahead for self-care throughout your holiday. Setting boundaries can help. Check in with yourself and your feelings to course correct if necessary. It’s that time of year again. And by that, I...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Aware of Medical Gaslighting?
The first time it happened I was experiencing intense chest pains. My primary care physician, who was a woman, referred me to the cardiologist in her practice, a man. He spent five minutes with me and diagnosed me with anxiety. I was aware my chart was peppered with mental health diagnoses such as depression, anorexia, and probably anxiety, as well as the psychotropic medications I was prescribed.
shiftedmag.com
Why you Should Never Smoke Indoors
Smoking indoors can cause several issues, from reducing your property’s value to putting your children’s health at risk. ICE Cleaning offers smoke odour removal to get rid of unpleasant odours from cigarette particles that have settled on surfaces and in the air. Its technicians use specialist equipment to treat the affected areas and neutralise lingering smells.
seniorresource.com
5 Common Services Hospice Provides
Hospice is specialized care and medical support for those who are nearing the end of life. Patients whose life expectancy is 6 months or less can use hospice services. Care provided is focused on comfort and symptom management rather than curative treatments. The goal is quality over quantity. Hospice care...
brytfmonline.com
Insomnia: Top Effective Ways To Normalize Your Sleep
Sleep problems occur in half of the world’s population from time to time. Insomnia is provoked by hormonal disruptions, problems of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Don’t ignore such factors as stress, constant nervous tension and the frantic pace of life. As a result of emotional overload, every third inhabitant of the metropolis is familiar with insomnia.
cohaitungchi.com
Phentermine Over The Counter: 5 Best OTC Alternatives for Adipex Weight Loss Pills
Phentermine (Adipex) is a prescription medication for weight loss. Similar to Contrave and Belviq, Phentermine diet pills work to suppress appetite and hunger. However, Phentermine comes with unwanted side effects and is only available by prescription. Luckily, there are several natural alternatives to phentermine on the market that offer some...
psychologytoday.com
3 Unmet Basic Needs and Their Effects on Our Relationships
Schemas formed in childhood go hand in hand with how consistently a child receives their most basic needs. Traumatic experiences often leave a child with “holes” in their emotional development that remain unmet even when they are adults. A lack of love in childhood can place an adult...
findingfarina.com
How to Burn Fat Fast
Do you want to start looking your best and living your best life?. Losing weight can be hard, especially considering how many great-tasting food and drinks there are. But did you know that at least 2.8 million adults die yearly from obesity?. So how do you get started in burning...
2minutemedicine.com
2 Minute Medicine Rewind December 12, 2022
1. Parents or carers of eczema patients and young patients randomized to receive online behavioural interventions reported greater decreases in eczema symptom severity over 52 weeks, compared to care as usual. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Eczema can impact quality of life for patients lifelong, making eczema education important for...
