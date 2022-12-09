ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

A Hundred Cheers for A Hundred Hours

MINOT – One hundred cheers for one hundred good deeds. That’s the goal of First Western Bank & Trust every Christmas. Vince Azzarello, marketing and public relations specialist for First Western, said the idea of 100 Cheers started in 2014 to celebrate the bank’s 50th anniversary. “It...
MINOT, ND
Public Helps Homebound through Tree

MINOT – The public can help those in need this week through Ryan Nissan’s angel tree. Kristen Brown, event coordinator and reputation management for Ryan Nissan, said Ryan Nissan partnered with the Minot Commission on Aging. “We collect new unwrapped gifts until December 16,” said Brown. “Then we...
MINOT, ND
Minot Mother of two seeks treatment in Mexico

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Library of Medicine, Multiple Sclerosis affects approximately 400,000 people in the United States and over 2 million people worldwide. Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do. There are […]
MINOT, ND
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota

ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
Dark Early Here

MINOT – Take pride, fellow North Dakota residents, in experiencing life in the dark – and the shortest days are yet to come. Today Minot will have 8 hours and 25 minutes of daylight, the time between sunrise and sunset. That's not much daylight at all, but next Monday, December 19, we lose another minute as Minot enters a one-week stretch of the shortest daylight of the year, 8 hours and 20 minutes.
MINOT, ND
Minot State Women’s Hockey Wins Again

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The Beavers will head into the Christmas break with a good feeling. The Minot State women once again turned in on in the second half of their game Saturday, pulling away to beat in-state foe Jamestown, 7-3 on the road. The win makes Minot State 6-0...
MINOT, ND
MSU Hockey with Sweep

MINOT, N.D. – A close game turned into a fantastic finish for the No. 1-ranked Minot State hockey team. Knotted up 2-2 after two periods, the Beavers broke the game open with a dominating third-period effort, skating to a 7-2 win over visiting and fifth-ranked Central Oklahoma at the Maysa Arena on Saturday.
MINOT, ND
