Starving Rooster hosted fundraiser for MARCO
Starving Rooster wants to give everyone the chance to donate which is why this fundraiser is good for dine-in or take-out.
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
A Hundred Cheers for A Hundred Hours
MINOT – One hundred cheers for one hundred good deeds. That’s the goal of First Western Bank & Trust every Christmas. Vince Azzarello, marketing and public relations specialist for First Western, said the idea of 100 Cheers started in 2014 to celebrate the bank’s 50th anniversary. “It...
Public Helps Homebound through Tree
MINOT – The public can help those in need this week through Ryan Nissan’s angel tree. Kristen Brown, event coordinator and reputation management for Ryan Nissan, said Ryan Nissan partnered with the Minot Commission on Aging. “We collect new unwrapped gifts until December 16,” said Brown. “Then we...
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Minot
The driver of the bus, Benny Buns is traveling coast-to-coast with his co-pilot Ketchup Kaitlyn.
City of Minot offers help to residents to toss holiday trash
There is also not going to be any residential garbage collection on December 26 and January 2. But all the other scheduled collections will run.
Respiratory infections rise high in North Dakota
Now that most people have given up on wearing masks in public, their bodies may not be ready for the influx of viruses.
Minot Mother of two seeks treatment in Mexico
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Library of Medicine, Multiple Sclerosis affects approximately 400,000 people in the United States and over 2 million people worldwide. Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do. There are […]
Minot International Airport works to clear runway, talks snow removal priorities
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- The goal is clear for the airport snow removers - defeat the sleet. Sharon Mody, Ops Technician, says she doesn’t keep track of miles she’s driven, but the plowing becomes nonstop once it starts snowing. “I say it’s similar to a truck driver a...
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Dark Early Here
MINOT – Take pride, fellow North Dakota residents, in experiencing life in the dark – and the shortest days are yet to come. Today Minot will have 8 hours and 25 minutes of daylight, the time between sunrise and sunset. That's not much daylight at all, but next Monday, December 19, we lose another minute as Minot enters a one-week stretch of the shortest daylight of the year, 8 hours and 20 minutes.
Minot State Women’s Hockey Wins Again
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The Beavers will head into the Christmas break with a good feeling. The Minot State women once again turned in on in the second half of their game Saturday, pulling away to beat in-state foe Jamestown, 7-3 on the road. The win makes Minot State 6-0...
MSU Hockey with Sweep
MINOT, N.D. – A close game turned into a fantastic finish for the No. 1-ranked Minot State hockey team. Knotted up 2-2 after two periods, the Beavers broke the game open with a dominating third-period effort, skating to a 7-2 win over visiting and fifth-ranked Central Oklahoma at the Maysa Arena on Saturday.
