lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host reigning WAC champs tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back tonight as the Bulldogs play host to reigning WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on national television. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the annual “Red Out” game. Tipoff at the Thomas Assembly Center is set for 6...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers put five on All-District 2-1A team
Playing in the same district as Division IV Select School state champion Ouachita Christian along with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick, which both also reached the playoffs, made for a tough season for the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers. But the Panthers, who finished at 3-9 after a first-round playoff loss...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat boys basketball picks up another win
Ruston’s Bearcat hoopers took a 70-48 win over Arcadia Monday night on the road and improved their overall record to 10-1 on the season. “We had a good game after a few days off,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “We worked our football guys back into the rotation some. We weren’t sharp on the defensive end at times, but we played hard.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat letters: 12/14/22
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. Dear Ruston 2022 Football,. This has been one of the most exciting football season ever. You have...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lee, Roberson lead Techster win
Four Lady Techsters reached double figures as Louisiana Tech (7-3) wrapped up the non-conference slate with a dominant 73-50 home win over South Alabama (2-6) Monday night. Robyn Lee led the way with a season-high 16 points. Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Black’s shooting, Demons’ depth too much for ULM
This was the type of game the Northwestern State men’s basketball team had searched for. Behind Ja’Monta Black’s 3-point shooting barrage and a bushel of second-chance points, the Demons ran away from longtime rival ULM, 91-73, to win their seventh straight game and match the program’s best 10-game start – one that came in the 1952-53 season.
KNOE TV8
East all-stars prepare for 6th annual I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into the 6th annual I-20 Bowl between northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana, the east holds a 4-1 record. On Sunday at 2:00 P.M, Ruston High School (Hoss Garret Stadium) will host the game. FULL EAST ROSTER:. Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB. KeShawn...
South Alabama flips 3-star running back Jarvis Durr from Louisiana Tech
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from Jarvis Durr, a running back from Brandon (Miss.) High School. Durr, rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, had been committed to Louisiana Tech since June. However, he announced Tuesday he was flipping to the Jaguars and is “officially done” with his recruitment.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPJ accepting letters and notes to Bearcats
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. December 11, 2022. Dear 2022 Bearcat Football,. Thank you so much for a fantastic football season. Not...
ULM’s Terry Bowden on Mike Leach’s passing, ” … If there’s a football game to be played in heaven, I’m sure my dad Bobby and Mike Leach will be on the headsets calling the plays while all of the angels in the stands will be shaking their Mississippi State cowbells.”
From: ULM Athletics Statement from ULM head coach Terry Bowden on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach: “On behalf of the entire Bowden family, I want to express our sincere condolences to the family of our great friend Mike Leach. I have known Mike since his days as the offensive coordinator at […]
Monroe, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jimmerson, McGuire wed
Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson of Ruston, Louisiana, and Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, Louisiana, were united in holy matrimony at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Roger Michael “Micky” Cloud. The bride was presented for Christian marriage by her father.
KTBS
Farmerville neighborhood destroyed by tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. - The town of Farmerville in Union Parish was hit hard by Tuesday's tornadoes. More than 20 people were hurt there when a neighborhood, including an apartment complex, suffered significant damage. The damage is reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road. There were at least 17 tornadoes...
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
lincolnparishjournal.com
NWS Severe Weather Update (as of 9:30 a.m.)
Here is the latest severe weather update from the National Weather Service briefing for North Louisiana as of 9:30 a.m. today. Please be advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast throughout this afternoon and into tonight. Weather may get nasty later this evening, all of North Louisiana now included...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech NSBE chapter named most outstanding chapter in state
The Louisiana Tech University National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter won the “Louisiana Zone Most Outstanding Chapter of the Year” award at the 2022 NSBE Region V Fall Conference. The Louisiana Tech chapter earned the best in Louisiana award through its commitment to academic excellence and giving...
Farmerville Police Department announces road closures
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
