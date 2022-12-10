Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat letters: 12/14/22
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. Dear Ruston 2022 Football,. This has been one of the most exciting football season ever. You have...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host reigning WAC champs tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back tonight as the Bulldogs play host to reigning WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on national television. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the annual “Red Out” game. Tipoff at the Thomas Assembly Center is set for 6...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers put five on All-District 2-1A team
Playing in the same district as Division IV Select School state champion Ouachita Christian along with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick, which both also reached the playoffs, made for a tough season for the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers. But the Panthers, who finished at 3-9 after a first-round playoff loss...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat boys basketball picks up another win
Ruston’s Bearcat hoopers took a 70-48 win over Arcadia Monday night on the road and improved their overall record to 10-1 on the season. “We had a good game after a few days off,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “We worked our football guys back into the rotation some. We weren’t sharp on the defensive end at times, but we played hard.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters host South Alabama tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech wraps up its 2022-23 non-conference slate tonight when it hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network at 97.7 FM and via the LA Tech Athletics app. Louisiana Tech (6-3)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Firmly founded forever
“You haven’t washed that shirt in 13 weeks?”. Ruston stood together – through spirit shirts, sendoffs and even superstitions – as the Bearcats and half of the city, it seemed, traveled to New Orleans this past weekend to watch the championship game. “Where’s Randall?”. “We’ve got...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes commits to Tulane for second time
Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes has proven you can go back again. The one-time commitment to Tulane who had opted for Nebraska is back in the Green Wave fold after pledging to Willie Fritz and his staff Monday. Barnes has considered offers from Tulane, Nebraska, Iowa, Charlotte, Navy,...
South Alabama flips 3-star running back Jarvis Durr from Louisiana Tech
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from Jarvis Durr, a running back from Brandon (Miss.) High School. Durr, rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, had been committed to Louisiana Tech since June. However, he announced Tuesday he was flipping to the Jaguars and is “officially done” with his recruitment.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPJ accepting letters and notes to Bearcats
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. December 11, 2022. Dear 2022 Bearcat Football,. Thank you so much for a fantastic football season. Not...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jimmerson, McGuire wed
Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson of Ruston, Louisiana, and Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, Louisiana, were united in holy matrimony at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Roger Michael “Micky” Cloud. The bride was presented for Christian marriage by her father.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Traffic worries ahead of Chick-fil-A opening
NEW ORLEANS — It is one of the nation's most popular chicken spots, and it's loved just as much across New Orleans. Chick-fil-A is opening another location Tuesday, but questions are being asked about whether the traffic pattern could cause traffic chaos. The new Chick-fil-A on I-10 and Carrollton...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
lincolnparishjournal.com
Life lessons from a trail run
This past weekend, I competed in the Run Caney 12-mile trail run event near Minden, Louisiana. Every three months, I select some race or fitness event to participate in as part of my goal setting process for the quarter. As I train each day, the goal of the event provides me with the structure for my training (management), incentive for my training (motivation), and tracking of my progress (measurement). While my purpose is to live a healthy life and have an identity as an athlete (even at my age), the goals are helpful as I pursue this purpose and identity. Achieving the goal is not the end, but merely a mile marker along the pathway to purpose and identity.
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
Comments / 1