Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
East all-stars prepare for 6th annual I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into the 6th annual I-20 Bowl between northwest Louisiana and northeast Louisiana, the east holds a 4-1 record. On Sunday at 2:00 P.M, Ruston High School (Hoss Garret Stadium) will host the game. FULL EAST ROSTER:. Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB. KeShawn...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPJ accepting letters and notes to Bearcats
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. December 11, 2022. Dear 2022 Bearcat Football,. Thank you so much for a fantastic football season. Not...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Firmly founded forever
“You haven’t washed that shirt in 13 weeks?”. Ruston stood together – through spirit shirts, sendoffs and even superstitions – as the Bearcats and half of the city, it seemed, traveled to New Orleans this past weekend to watch the championship game. “Where’s Randall?”. “We’ve got...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host reigning WAC champs tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back tonight as the Bulldogs play host to reigning WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on national television. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the annual “Red Out” game. Tipoff at the Thomas Assembly Center is set for 6...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jimmerson, McGuire wed
Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson of Ruston, Louisiana, and Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, Louisiana, were united in holy matrimony at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Roger Michael “Micky” Cloud. The bride was presented for Christian marriage by her father.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats portray maturity, class in defeat
During my 20-plus years as a collegiate administrator — mainly in the communications field — I’ve been witness to hundreds of post-game press conferences. Most of them involving Louisiana Tech but many involving opponents. I’ve seen a lot of tough press conferences following heartbreaking losses. On...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers put five on All-District 2-1A team
Playing in the same district as Division IV Select School state champion Ouachita Christian along with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick, which both also reached the playoffs, made for a tough season for the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers. But the Panthers, who finished at 3-9 after a first-round playoff loss...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters host South Alabama tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech wraps up its 2022-23 non-conference slate tonight when it hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network at 97.7 FM and via the LA Tech Athletics app. Louisiana Tech (6-3)...
South Alabama flips 3-star running back Jarvis Durr from Louisiana Tech
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from Jarvis Durr, a running back from Brandon (Miss.) High School. Durr, rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, had been committed to Louisiana Tech since June. However, he announced Tuesday he was flipping to the Jaguars and is “officially done” with his recruitment.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat boys basketball picks up another win
Ruston’s Bearcat hoopers took a 70-48 win over Arcadia Monday night on the road and improved their overall record to 10-1 on the season. “We had a good game after a few days off,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “We worked our football guys back into the rotation some. We weren’t sharp on the defensive end at times, but we played hard.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU Baseball to play in Cactus Jack HBCU Classic
The Grambling State University baseball team will open its season in the inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, February 17-19, hosted the Cactus Jack Foundation, the Houston Astros Foundation announced on Wednesday. The Tigers will open play in the classic on February 17 against Prairie View A&M, and will also meet...
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Life lessons from a trail run
This past weekend, I competed in the Run Caney 12-mile trail run event near Minden, Louisiana. Every three months, I select some race or fitness event to participate in as part of my goal setting process for the quarter. As I train each day, the goal of the event provides me with the structure for my training (management), incentive for my training (motivation), and tracking of my progress (measurement). While my purpose is to live a healthy life and have an identity as an athlete (even at my age), the goals are helpful as I pursue this purpose and identity. Achieving the goal is not the end, but merely a mile marker along the pathway to purpose and identity.
Monroe, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The River Oaks High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on December 12, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
myarklamiss.com
NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Comments / 0