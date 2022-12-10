Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jimmerson, McGuire wed
Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson of Ruston, Louisiana, and Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, Louisiana, were united in holy matrimony at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Roger Michael “Micky” Cloud. The bride was presented for Christian marriage by her father.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat letters: 12/14/22
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. Dear Ruston 2022 Football,. This has been one of the most exciting football season ever. You have...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Firmly founded forever
“You haven’t washed that shirt in 13 weeks?”. Ruston stood together – through spirit shirts, sendoffs and even superstitions – as the Bearcats and half of the city, it seemed, traveled to New Orleans this past weekend to watch the championship game. “Where’s Randall?”. “We’ve got...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPJ accepting letters and notes to Bearcats
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. December 11, 2022. Dear 2022 Bearcat Football,. Thank you so much for a fantastic football season. Not...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats portray maturity, class in defeat
During my 20-plus years as a collegiate administrator — mainly in the communications field — I’ve been witness to hundreds of post-game press conferences. Most of them involving Louisiana Tech but many involving opponents. I’ve seen a lot of tough press conferences following heartbreaking losses. On...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host reigning WAC champs tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back tonight as the Bulldogs play host to reigning WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on national television. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the annual “Red Out” game. Tipoff at the Thomas Assembly Center is set for 6...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU Baseball to play in Cactus Jack HBCU Classic
The Grambling State University baseball team will open its season in the inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, February 17-19, hosted the Cactus Jack Foundation, the Houston Astros Foundation announced on Wednesday. The Tigers will open play in the classic on February 17 against Prairie View A&M, and will also meet...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech NSBE chapter named most outstanding chapter in state
The Louisiana Tech University National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter won the “Louisiana Zone Most Outstanding Chapter of the Year” award at the 2022 NSBE Region V Fall Conference. The Louisiana Tech chapter earned the best in Louisiana award through its commitment to academic excellence and giving...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Life lessons from a trail run
This past weekend, I competed in the Run Caney 12-mile trail run event near Minden, Louisiana. Every three months, I select some race or fitness event to participate in as part of my goal setting process for the quarter. As I train each day, the goal of the event provides me with the structure for my training (management), incentive for my training (motivation), and tracking of my progress (measurement). While my purpose is to live a healthy life and have an identity as an athlete (even at my age), the goals are helpful as I pursue this purpose and identity. Achieving the goal is not the end, but merely a mile marker along the pathway to purpose and identity.
KNOE TV8
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat boys basketball picks up another win
Ruston’s Bearcat hoopers took a 70-48 win over Arcadia Monday night on the road and improved their overall record to 10-1 on the season. “We had a good game after a few days off,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “We worked our football guys back into the rotation some. We weren’t sharp on the defensive end at times, but we played hard.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers put five on All-District 2-1A team
Playing in the same district as Division IV Select School state champion Ouachita Christian along with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick, which both also reached the playoffs, made for a tough season for the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers. But the Panthers, who finished at 3-9 after a first-round playoff loss...
Farmerville Police Department announces road closures
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
lincolnparishjournal.com
NWS Severe Weather Update (as of 9:30 a.m.)
Here is the latest severe weather update from the National Weather Service briefing for North Louisiana as of 9:30 a.m. today. Please be advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast throughout this afternoon and into tonight. Weather may get nasty later this evening, all of North Louisiana now included...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 6, 2022
May 1, 1938 – December 5, 2022. Service: Thursday, December 8 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches. Curtis Lawrence Johnson. November 28, 2022. Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church,...
Comments / 0