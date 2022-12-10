ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Jimmerson, McGuire wed

Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson of Ruston, Louisiana, and Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, Louisiana, were united in holy matrimony at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Roger Michael “Micky” Cloud. The bride was presented for Christian marriage by her father.
Bearcat letters: 12/14/22

For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. Dear Ruston 2022 Football,. This has been one of the most exciting football season ever. You have...
LPJ accepting letters and notes to Bearcats

For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. December 11, 2022. Dear 2022 Bearcat Football,. Thank you so much for a fantastic football season. Not...
Firmly founded forever

“You haven’t washed that shirt in 13 weeks?”. Ruston stood together – through spirit shirts, sendoffs and even superstitions – as the Bearcats and half of the city, it seemed, traveled to New Orleans this past weekend to watch the championship game. “Where’s Randall?”. “We’ve got...
RPD searches for shoplifter

The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Dogs host reigning WAC champs tonight at TAC

Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back tonight as the Bulldogs play host to reigning WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on national television. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the annual “Red Out” game. Tipoff at the Thomas Assembly Center is set for 6...
Bearcat boys basketball picks up another win

Ruston’s Bearcat hoopers took a 70-48 win over Arcadia Monday night on the road and improved their overall record to 10-1 on the season. “We had a good game after a few days off,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “We worked our football guys back into the rotation some. We weren’t sharp on the defensive end at times, but we played hard.”
Louisiana Tech NSBE chapter named most outstanding chapter in state

The Louisiana Tech University National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter won the “Louisiana Zone Most Outstanding Chapter of the Year” award at the 2022 NSBE Region V Fall Conference. The Louisiana Tech chapter earned the best in Louisiana award through its commitment to academic excellence and giving...
Panthers put five on All-District 2-1A team

Playing in the same district as Division IV Select School state champion Ouachita Christian along with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick, which both also reached the playoffs, made for a tough season for the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers. But the Panthers, who finished at 3-9 after a first-round playoff loss...
Life lessons from a trail run

This past weekend, I competed in the Run Caney 12-mile trail run event near Minden, Louisiana. Every three months, I select some race or fitness event to participate in as part of my goal setting process for the quarter. As I train each day, the goal of the event provides me with the structure for my training (management), incentive for my training (motivation), and tracking of my progress (measurement). While my purpose is to live a healthy life and have an identity as an athlete (even at my age), the goals are helpful as I pursue this purpose and identity. Achieving the goal is not the end, but merely a mile marker along the pathway to purpose and identity.
Techsters host South Alabama tonight at TAC

Louisiana Tech wraps up its 2022-23 non-conference slate tonight when it hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network at 97.7 FM and via the LA Tech Athletics app. Louisiana Tech (6-3)...
Woman arrested twice Saturday

A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
Ruston-Lincoln Chamber announces Chemical Dynamics as Elite-Level Member

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce new member and investor Chemical Dynamics as its latest elite-level member. For more than 35 years, Chemical Dynamics, Inc. has been manufacturing and distributing a full line of industrial and institutional cleaning products. The company is committed to supporting the Ruston-Lincoln Parish community and chose to partner with the Chamber to help further its mission of advocating for local business growth and development.
UPDATE: Monroe Police apprehend suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Scyler Miller, the suspect in the Park Avenue shooting, has been arrested by police. Thank you for everyone’s efforts in locating the suspect.  UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that […]
Convicted felon arrested with pistol

A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
