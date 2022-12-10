Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host reigning WAC champs tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back tonight as the Bulldogs play host to reigning WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin on national television. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the annual “Red Out” game. Tipoff at the Thomas Assembly Center is set for 6...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat boys basketball picks up another win
Ruston’s Bearcat hoopers took a 70-48 win over Arcadia Monday night on the road and improved their overall record to 10-1 on the season. “We had a good game after a few days off,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “We worked our football guys back into the rotation some. We weren’t sharp on the defensive end at times, but we played hard.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers put five on All-District 2-1A team
Playing in the same district as Division IV Select School state champion Ouachita Christian along with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick, which both also reached the playoffs, made for a tough season for the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers. But the Panthers, who finished at 3-9 after a first-round playoff loss...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters host South Alabama tonight at TAC
Louisiana Tech wraps up its 2022-23 non-conference slate tonight when it hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network at 97.7 FM and via the LA Tech Athletics app. Louisiana Tech (6-3)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat letters: 12/14/22
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. Dear Ruston 2022 Football,. This has been one of the most exciting football season ever. You have...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats portray maturity, class in defeat
During my 20-plus years as a collegiate administrator — mainly in the communications field — I’ve been witness to hundreds of post-game press conferences. Most of them involving Louisiana Tech but many involving opponents. I’ve seen a lot of tough press conferences following heartbreaking losses. On...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU Baseball to play in Cactus Jack HBCU Classic
The Grambling State University baseball team will open its season in the inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, February 17-19, hosted the Cactus Jack Foundation, the Houston Astros Foundation announced on Wednesday. The Tigers will open play in the classic on February 17 against Prairie View A&M, and will also meet...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPJ accepting letters and notes to Bearcats
For the remainder of this week, the LPJ will run letters and from community supporters for the Ruston Bearcats after their run to the Superdome. Submissions to lpjnewsla@gmail.com will be accepted through 12/15/22. December 11, 2022. Dear 2022 Bearcat Football,. Thank you so much for a fantastic football season. Not...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jimmerson, McGuire wed
Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson of Ruston, Louisiana, and Christopher Scott McGuire of Benton, Louisiana, were united in holy matrimony at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston in a ceremony officiated by the Rev. Roger Michael “Micky” Cloud. The bride was presented for Christian marriage by her father.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Life lessons from a trail run
This past weekend, I competed in the Run Caney 12-mile trail run event near Minden, Louisiana. Every three months, I select some race or fitness event to participate in as part of my goal setting process for the quarter. As I train each day, the goal of the event provides me with the structure for my training (management), incentive for my training (motivation), and tracking of my progress (measurement). While my purpose is to live a healthy life and have an identity as an athlete (even at my age), the goals are helpful as I pursue this purpose and identity. Achieving the goal is not the end, but merely a mile marker along the pathway to purpose and identity.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech NSBE chapter named most outstanding chapter in state
The Louisiana Tech University National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter won the “Louisiana Zone Most Outstanding Chapter of the Year” award at the 2022 NSBE Region V Fall Conference. The Louisiana Tech chapter earned the best in Louisiana award through its commitment to academic excellence and giving...
lincolnparishjournal.com
NWS Severe Weather Update (as of 9:30 a.m.)
Here is the latest severe weather update from the National Weather Service briefing for North Louisiana as of 9:30 a.m. today. Please be advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast throughout this afternoon and into tonight. Weather may get nasty later this evening, all of North Louisiana now included...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU Police arrest trespasser
A woman banned from the Grambling State University campus was arrested Sunday by campus police after allegedly causing a disturbance in a dormitory. GSU officers responded to a disturbance in Douglass Hall about 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. A housing official pointed out Alizia M. Houston, 20, of Oklahoma City as the perpetrator.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested twice Saturday
A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Confrontation with gun prompts arrest
Police arrested a man Thursday during the investigation of an altercation at the Stop & Shop Exxon station in Grambling. Grambling Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the station at 1010 RWE Jones Drive. The victim pointed out a burgundy Toyota leaving the parking and an officer pursued it.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious person arrested on warrants
A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dubach burglary suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with a November 30 burglary near Dubach. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Conrad Albritton, 31, was developed as a suspect in the case. Albritton was located in Dubach on Thursday and questioned about the burglary. Albritton admitted taking a...
