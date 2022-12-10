Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
Beloved New York Bakery Plans To Open Store At Boston Seaport: Report
Some sweet news out of the Boston Seaport District. Boston Restaurant News reported that Mia's Bakery, the wildly popular New York eatery, is planning to open a new location at the Superette, the under-construction entertainment and shopping hub. Mia's Bakery currently has stores in Brooklyn a…
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
cititour.com
A Special Hot Chocolate Collaboration at Omni Berkshire Place
Omni Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new collaboration between two extraordinary like-minded chefs this holiday season. Famed spice master, Lior Lev Sercarz of New York City’s La Boîte and “Chopped: Sweets” winner and Omni Executive Pastry Chef Leen Nunn share the brilliance of their craft with Stirring up Nostalgia, a limited-edition artisanal hot chocolate made with an elevated spice blend and marshmallow confections.
cititour.com
Festive Mexican Arrives at the Seaport with CASA TuLuM
CASA TuLuM is bringing a taste of the Mexican coast to the Seaport in a space designed to feel like a luxurious Tulum beach house. Chef/Partner Rodrigo Abrajan is offering seafood dishes from across Mexico along with authentic specialties from Tulum and the Yucatan Peninsula. Chef Rodrigo is known for...
rew-online.com
Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan
Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
newyorkspaces.com
Find a Good Place to Live in New York City Fast: What You Need to Know
New York City. So many sounds, movies, and pictures come into your mind while thinking about it. For some, it’s a dream city where they find their purpose. For others, it’s a scary place with daunting competition. Yet, even during another world crisis, new listings come in every...
Eater
Brooklyn’s Legendary Totonno’s Pizzeria Appears to Reopen After Three-Year Slumber
Coney Island’s famed Totonno’s pizzeria appears to be back open after closing due to the pandemic some three years ago. “You cannot go inside. You cannot use cash. You cannot select a size,” local Dick Zigun posted on Twitter over the weekend. Zigun, once called Coney Island’s “unelected mayor,” claims that the coal-oven pizzeria is now open on Saturdays and Sundays starting at noon — and accepting payment by credit card. (The shop has been cash-only for almost a century.) Google, which previously marked the venue as temporarily closed, now lists Totonno’s hours as Friday to Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
cititour.com
Lady Blue Makes a Splash on NYC's Restaurant Row
Lady Blue is a sexy new cocktail bar located on Restaurant Row in Hell’s Kitchen with a busy bar along with table seating. It’s an ideal stop before and after a Broadway Show. Signature cocktails include Pineapple Under the Sea with rum, aperol, velvet falernum, pineapple, lime, and...
A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square
Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
The Absolute Best Ribs In NYC
Getting your hands sticky with a big platter of ribs is always worth the mess. This summertime staple, coated in dry seasonings or oozing in a pool of barbecue sauce, is intended to be feasted on at full throttle. If you've hosted a cookout in your backyard, you've probably spied guests vulturing around your trusty Weber for a taste of the smoky magic that occurs when pork (or beef, if you're a Texan) hits the grill.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
fox5ny.com
NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving
NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Holdouts: When New York City Building Owners Refuse To Sell
Let’s say you own your apartment, but a developer purchases the property and decides they want to kick you out. There’s a chance you can stand your ground – and be a holdout. Let’s take a look at three of the most famous holdouts in New York City’s history.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
evgrieve.com
Here's the new, larger residential building planned for 280 E. Houston St.
New renderings have arrived for the much-larger residential building slated for 280 E. Houston St. between Avenue A and Avenue B. (Thanks to the reader for the tip and top photo!) The new building appears to be 11 stories with a bulkhead. The DOB permit posted with the rendering still...
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
