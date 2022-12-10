ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts

New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

A Special Hot Chocolate Collaboration at Omni Berkshire Place

Omni Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new collaboration between two extraordinary like-minded chefs this holiday season. Famed spice master, Lior Lev Sercarz of New York City’s La Boîte and “Chopped: Sweets” winner and Omni Executive Pastry Chef Leen Nunn share the brilliance of their craft with Stirring up Nostalgia, a limited-edition artisanal hot chocolate made with an elevated spice blend and marshmallow confections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Festive Mexican Arrives at the Seaport with CASA TuLuM

CASA TuLuM is bringing a taste of the Mexican coast to the Seaport in a space designed to feel like a luxurious Tulum beach house. Chef/Partner Rodrigo Abrajan is offering seafood dishes from across Mexico along with authentic specialties from Tulum and the Yucatan Peninsula. Chef Rodrigo is known for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan

Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Brooklyn’s Legendary Totonno’s Pizzeria Appears to Reopen After Three-Year Slumber

Coney Island’s famed Totonno’s pizzeria appears to be back open after closing due to the pandemic some three years ago. “You cannot go inside. You cannot use cash. You cannot select a size,” local Dick Zigun posted on Twitter over the weekend. Zigun, once called Coney Island’s “unelected mayor,” claims that the coal-oven pizzeria is now open on Saturdays and Sundays starting at noon — and accepting payment by credit card. (The shop has been cash-only for almost a century.) Google, which previously marked the venue as temporarily closed, now lists Totonno’s hours as Friday to Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

Lady Blue Makes a Splash on NYC's Restaurant Row

Lady Blue is a sexy new cocktail bar located on Restaurant Row in Hell’s Kitchen with a busy bar along with table seating. It’s an ideal stop before and after a Broadway Show. Signature cocktails include Pineapple Under the Sea with rum, aperol, velvet falernum, pineapple, lime, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square

Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Absolute Best Ribs In NYC

Getting your hands sticky with a big platter of ribs is always worth the mess. This summertime staple, coated in dry seasonings or oozing in a pool of barbecue sauce, is intended to be feasted on at full throttle. If you've hosted a cookout in your backyard, you've probably spied guests vulturing around your trusty Weber for a taste of the smoky magic that occurs when pork (or beef, if you're a Texan) hits the grill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving

NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

