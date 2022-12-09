(Pasco, WA) -- Slick road conditions led to a semi-truck that was carrying a trailer, rolling over along Highway 397 and James Street in Pasco Monday morning. State Patrol says the northbound lanes were blocked while crews cleaned up the wreck, which occurred just south of the I-182 Freeway exit with Highway 12. The crash did involve an injury thought it's not clear just how bad the injury was. Detours were in place while state patrol assessed the situation. It was part of a rough morning commute caused by slick conditions and freezing fog, of which forced many school districts onto an late start.

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO