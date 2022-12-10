Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants’ S Xavier McKinney expected to remain sidelined vs. Washington
Xavier McKinney, one of the four injured players the New York Giants were hoping to get back for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, will not play this week. Giants coach Brian Daboll said “I would say no’’ when asked on Wednesday if McKinney will play vs. Washington.
Big Blue View
Giants’ Saquon Barkley still leading Pro Bowl vote getter at running back
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley remains the leading vote-getter among running backs in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl Games. As of Wednesday at noon, with voting set to close on Thursday, Dec. 15, Barkley had 150,683 votes. Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans had 143,755. Other Giants...
49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/13: Playoff odds, Lawrence, Love, offensive woes, more headlines
By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent. The Giants knock Washington’s chance of reaching the playoffs all the way down to 28 percent with a victory.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/12: Reactions after loss, playoff picture, more headlines
Sunday’s mismatch should remove any lingering belief you might have had that the Giants can make a deep playoff run. They might still get there, but they are not close to being a championship-caliber football team. “No,” said coach Brian Daboll when asked if the lopsided loss was a...
Big Blue View
New York Giants Remain on Course for Playoffs Despite Back-to-back Defeats
The 2022 NFL season has seen somewhat of a resurgence from one of the league's most successful franchises, the New York Giants. Only four franchises - the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers - have won more Super Bowls than the MetLife Stadium outfit. But the Giants’ only trip to the postseason since the most recent time they lifted the Lombardi trophy a decade ago came in 2016, and it ended in the wildcard round.
Wes Welker: College football will never be same without Mike Leach and ‘craziest stuff'
MIAMI GARDENS — Wes Welker was calling his old college coach, Mike Leach, for a recommendation on one of his receivers. It’s standard operating procedure, which, as Welker knows, often produces little more than standard responses. At least that’s how most college coaches handle it. Mike Leach wasn’t like most. ...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/13: Underdogs again, Thomas, Lawrence, Ojulari
For the third straight week, the New York Giants (+4.5) will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs. The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders (-4.5) two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.
Big Blue View
Like it or not DJ is coming back...
I think the coaching staff like Jones and more than a little. Of course all this is speculation on my part but I listen to all the pressers and try to read between the lines. Dabes and Kafka have said many, many times that DJ is doing what they are asking him to do and he is doing it well. He is taking care of the ball and making smart decisions. He has teh arm talent and is a very good runner. It doesn't sound like coach speak to me.
Big Blue View
Drafting a new QB ?
There has been a lot of talk ( and rightly so ) about whether the Giants will stick with DJ or draft his replacement. If drafting a new QB is the chosen path, how important is it that we get the first QB off the board?. Intuitively, it would seem...
Big Blue View
Did Anyone See Falato’s Video on Missed Opportunities?
I did, and then I watched the all 22. Daniel Jones played a very good game. His PFF score was a very strong 78 under ridiculously adverse conditions. The DJ haters complain that he doesn’t throw downfield. That he always checks down. Kafka and Daboll are getting killed for...
Big Blue View
Jordan Love in 2023?
Apparently, Jordan Love is ready to push to be a starter somewhere and willing to make the Packers choose him or Rodgers. this means there’s a good chance either Rodgers or Love are available in 2023. Rodgers would obviously be a dream with Daboll and Kafka, but costly. Love on the other hand would still be on his rookie deal if we trade for him.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 15: Giants fall to No. 16
NFL.com (19) The Giants welcomed the Eagles into their building on Sunday and found out they weren’t in the same weight class as the rampaging NFC East leaders. The obvious talent disparity between the two teams, made greater by a tidal wave of Big Blue injuries, gave the game a David vs. Goliath feel — Philly dominated New York in all three phases and scored the game’s first 21 points en route to a 48-22 win. Up next is a crucial Sunday night matchup against the Commanders with a wild-card spot possibly hanging in the balance. Not-so-fun fact: The Giants have not won a game in a month.
Big Blue View
NFC Playoff Crib Sheet
Phl : 12 - 1, 3 - 1(Div), 7 - 1(Conf) plays @Chi, @Dal, NO, NYG .479 remaining SoS (19th) - If Philly wraps up the top seed in Dallas, NO should be the rest week, with healthy regulars playing a half against the Giants before an off week. Dal;...
Big Blue View
Giants could use reinforcements vs. Washington — is the cavalry coming?
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that it is “too early to tell” if injured players Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Ben Bredeson will be able to return to action this week against the Washington Commanders. The Giants could, of course, use...
Big Blue View
New York Giants 2022 playoff odds: Postseason berth largely comes down to beating Washington
How big is the New York Giants’ game Sunday against the Washington Commanders? Well, according to Football Outsiders it is this big:. By the Football Outsiders formula, the Giants have a 90 percent chance of earning a wild-card playoff berth if they win, and only 31 percent if they lose. That corresponds pretty closely to the New York Times playoff simulator, which recently made those numbers 91 and 38 percent.
Big Blue View
BBV pick em week 15
135 - Rocky 6,. As per normal, check your scores, get your picks in and have a good week. And enjoy a cookie.
Big Blue View
NFC Playoff picture - Giants currently hold the 7th seed
The New York Giants brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has knocked the 7-5-1 Giants into the seventh seed and onto the playoff bubble. The 2022 NFL playoff picture shifted dramatically in Week 14 thanks to some unlikely upsets. Just a few short weeks ago, the Giants were in...
Big Blue View
Giants’ PFF scores, snap counts from loss to Philadelphia Eagles
How did Pro Football Focus grade the New York Giants’ lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday? Well, pretty much like the abysmal performance that it was. Let’s look at the PFF grades. As usual, snap count data will also be included. I’m not going to belabor...
Big Blue View
4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ blowout loss to the Eagles
The New York Giants suffered a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, falling 48-22 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score may have indicated. The Giants came into the game as 7-point underdogs at home, but even so the game got out of hand quickly. This game got ugly quickly and there were few enough bright spots to look back on. We’ll have to look back at the tape to see just what happened in the game, but what can we take away from the immediate aftermath of the game?
