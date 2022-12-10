ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Janet Jackson, Ludacris announce Memphis concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis next year. The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is returning to the stage for the first time in four years in the highly anticipated Together Again Tour. Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris, will be joining Jackson as a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man steals car, sells it on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who stole a car from outside a Memphis residence victimized a second person when he sold the vehicle on Facebook. The 2014 Nissan Maxima was reported missing on November 22 in the 4800 block of Scottsdale Avenue. Police said another person was swindled when they purchased the Nissan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN

