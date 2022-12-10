Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul signs law allowing tax breaks for volunteer first responders
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation allowing local governments to adopt a local law to exempt up to ten percent of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years. The...
New Westchester County Budget Cuts Property Tax Levy By $6M
The new 2023 Westchester County budget will bring some relief to checkbooks, as it cuts the county's property tax levy by $6 million, county officials said. The new budget, unanimously passed by the Board of Legislators and signed by County Executive George Latimer on Monday, Dec. 12, totals $…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino to take position in Dutchess County government in January
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid to Senator Michelle Hinchey, retiring Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park) will be assuming a new role in Dutchess County in January, according to a Mid-Hudson News source. Serino is also being encouraged to run for the position of Dutchess County executive in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess IDA grants financial incentive approval to iPark project
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – The Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency, Wednesday, granted financial incentives for developers of CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics to construct a $79.5 million, 530,000 square foot distribution center on speculation. Those incentives include mortgage tax and sales tax exemptions and a payment-in-lieu-of -taxes. John DiCola, a partner...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis City Council continues to work on 2023 budget
PORT JERVIS – Expenses have risen in 2022, but with belt tightening, the Port Jervis City Council continues to work on the 2023 budget at only $1.6 million over this year’s. Part of the almost 25 percent increase in costs is due to the city’s financial commitment it...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire district election mailing stirs controversy in Hughsonville
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – A campaign mailing from Bill Spinelli, the chairman of the Hughsonville Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, has drawn criticism from his opponent, Vincent Galvin, in advance of tonight’s election. Spinelli’s mailer was sent by first-class mail to voters with a return address of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston seeks Housing Task Force members
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has joined the Ulster County Housing Smart Communities Initiative and is now seeking members to join a Housing Smart Community Task Force. The Housing Smart Communities program provides guidance, technical support, and incentives for local municipalities working to address housing and affordability challenges and encourages municipalities to follow 12 “Housing Smart Actions,” which include establishing a housing community outreach campaign, creating a municipal housing action plan, and implementing other innovative housing solutions.
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
GOP leader disputes comptroller’s interpretation of $25 million stadium issue
POUGHKEEPSIE – Republicans and Democrats in Dutchess County government are disputing each other’s claims of how the county legislature’s vote to rehabilitate Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill was approached. Seventeen members of the county legislature approved $25 million in funding for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park,...
theexaminernews.com
Gov. Hochul Should Veto Changes to Estates, Power and Trusts Law
We, the undersigned members of the Putnam County Legislature, write to respectfully request that you veto bills S74A/A6770, known as the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law (EPTL) in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. This proposed law is vague...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Proposed site for new Emergency Operation Center draws scrutiny
Of all the real estate in Ulster County, why did the county legislature pay three million dollars to purchase a 57.3-acre parcel close to the New Paltz Thruway exit with known environmental contaminants and a long history of controversial proposals that never got past the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Administration wants to merger police and fire dispatch in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – The city administration in Newburgh wants to transition to a public safety dispatch center to merge the operations of the police and fire departments independent operations. Mayor Torrance Harvey said it could happen in the next few months. “The new budget starts January 1, 2023, so we...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz seeks residents’ feedback as County Waste contract winds down
The first contract given pursuant to New Paltz town and village solid waste single-hauler laws will wind down next year, and Mayor Tim Rogers wants to get started on the second round soon. That will involve writing a new Request for Proposals, but first Rogers wants to get input from residents on how it’s been going. “Not everyone likes the idea” because it limits choice, the mayor acknowledged, but that feedback was gathered in the run-up to the first five-year contract, which was awarded to County Waste. At this point, Rogers still believes that “net benefits” exist, including minimizing the number of garbage trucks on the roads that slow traffic and crush pavement under tons of waste.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residents tell town officials they oppose campground proposal
MODENA – A group showed up at the Plattekill Planning Board session Tuesday night to voice their opposition to a planned campground, Red Cedar Ridge, a 30-site facility on 501 Huckleberry Turnpike near the border of the towns of Marlborough and Plattekill. David Campbell and Mallory Cash are seeking...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two new firetrucks arrive in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has taken possession of two new $500,000-a-piece firetrucks that will replace old ones. City Manager Todd Venning said they are state-of-the-art vehicles. “Engines meet national fire department standards and are able to carry the current compliment of equipment our firefighters need, plus they...
hudsonvalleyone.com
In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local
In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
rcbizjournal.com
Ugell Juggles Justice Robes With Overalls On Farm Leased For Cannabis Cultivation
Green Justice Produces Bumper Crop In First Year But Waits On New York Regs To Give More Latitude To Growers. Scott Ugell, a veteran lawyer and town justice for the Town of Clarkstown, and a village attorney for Blooming Grove in Orange County, has spent decades in robes and in courtrooms adjudicating justice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mid-Hudson Clean Energy Hub established
ALBANY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County has been named as one of 12 regional Clean Energy Hubs to serve as centers of outreach, awareness, and education. The Mid-Hudson hub will receive just over $4 million is also designed to help foster residents’ participation, especially those in underserved or otherwise disadvantaged communities, in New York’s clean energy transition.
Developer ordered to stop work at future 600-home site until permits are approved
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − A developer with plans to build 600 homes at the former Lake Anne Country Club property has been ordered by state officials for the fifth time to stop all pre-construction activity at the site until getting required permit coverage. The developer had cleared trees and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Opioid overdose deaths in Ulster County up over 400 percent since 2014
KINGSTON – Deaths from opioid overdoses in Ulster County have increased by 407 percent since 2014 and 11 between 2020 and 2021. The county has received $1.3 million of an expected $1.47 million in opioid settlement funds in 2022, County Comptroller March Gallagher said. Those funds are a result of settlements negotiated by Attorney General Letitia James in four separate cases.
