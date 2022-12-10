Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
gobobcats.com
Fourth Quarter Slump Pushes URI Past Bobcats, 63-55
HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's basketball team (5-4) wrapped up non-conference play, falling short at home against URI (9-1), 63-55, Sunday afternoon inside of M&T Bank Arena. Mikala Morris led the Bobcats with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Jackie Grisdale added 14 points of...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Host URI on Sunday in Rematch of 2022 WNIT Matchup
Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-3, 0-0 MAAC) vs. Rhode Island Rams (8-1, 0-0 A-10) Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM. M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. Broadcasters: Steve Lennox (PxP), Billy Mecca (Color), Dianne Nolan (Color) Live Statistics: Sidearm Stats. Tickets: Buy HERE. In-Game Updates: @QU_WBB. All-Time vs. URI: Quinnipiac leads...
gobobcats.com
No. 2/3 Quinnipiac Rolls Past Union
HAMDEN, Conn. — For the second consecutive night, the No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program potted eight goals en route to a 10th consecutive ECAC Hockey victory as it closed out the 2022 portion of its league schedule with an 8-1 victory over Union on Saturday night at M&T Bank Arena.
gobobcats.com
Kortright's Near Triple-Double Leads QU Past Lafayette in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. – Luis Kortright stuffed the stat sheet with a near triple-double on Saturday, Dec. 10, as Quinnipiac men's basketball earned a double-digit win over Lafayette, 76-63, in non-conference action at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden. The Bobcats improve to 9-2 so far in 2022-23 with the home...
gobobcats.com
Women's Ice Hockey Falls to No. 10 Providence
HAMDEN, Conn. — No. 3 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey fell short at home against No. 10 Providence, 3-2, inside of M&T Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. Juniors Kendall Cooper and Nina Steigauf chipped in a goal apiece, marking three each for the duo on the season. Junior Olivia Mobley.
Waterbury, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00.
Yale Daily News
Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment
On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
Yale Daily News
At the Heart of Things: Yale’s Life at the Cemetery
Yale is a small city. Its stone buildings tower high above the rest of surrounding Downtown New Haven. The throngs of students walking between classes are its citizens. There’s another city not far away. Many of its stone towers have the same names as Yale’s: Phelps, Morse, Woolsey, Whitney, Bingham, Trumbull. Wide avenues named after hardwood trees— Cedar, Maple, Magnolia, Cypress— connect to side streets for pedestrian traffic. It can be challenging to find a place to live in this city; the lots for sale are easier to purchase if you already know someone living nearby. Living here, though, is worth the cost. The city is beautifully and carefully planned and prides itself on greenery, celebrity, and a sense of community. It is a fine place in which respectable people might happily find themselves. The dynasties reach their ends as you near the cold sandstone city limits and the fringes are sparsely filled by those without connection. Once someone moves here, they never leave. Who would want to, in a seemingly perfect town such as this?
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
ctexaminer.com
Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot
NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
DoingItLocal
Milford News 95 Connector Crash
2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
STORM WATCH: Mix of rain and snow for Connecticut Sunday with accumulations of 1-3 inches
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in Connecticut on Sunday and Monday.
Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
