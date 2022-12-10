Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
luxury-houses.net
Built by Michelangelo Builders, This $4.48 Million Villa Navona, in Naples Florida, Has a Beautiful Saltwater Pool, Golf Course, and Long Water Views
6097 Sunnyslope Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 6097 Sunnyslope Drive, Naples, Florida, built by Michelangelo Builders, earning “The Best of Custom Wood, National Dream Home” & 4 Aurora awards. The spectacularly designed 2-story grand estate in Quail West is decorated with exquisite, one-of-a-kind milled woodwork. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6097 Sunnyslope Drive, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
northernnewsnow.com
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Home in Naples, Florida, Only Minutes From Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside Shops, Asking $7.4 Million
482 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida, is located in a desirable Naples neighborhood, just minutes from Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside shops. This stunning home was built with meticulous attention to detail, including a butterfly staircase and marble floors. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,02 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 482 Ridge Drive, please contact Susan L Gardner (Phone: 239-438-2846) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
Florida Weekly
Homebuyers receive affordable homes just in time for holiday season
Two families partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties recently became first-time homebuyers. Friends and family, along with Habitat staff and supporters, came together to celebrate the accomplishments of those families who will move into their homes just in time for the holiday season. Abdelkrim Messaif and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial property sells for $7.2M
Horizon Equities purchased six buildings totaling 70,000 square feet of warehouse, showroom and office space at 4599-4607 Fowler St. in Fort Myers from Fowler Street Development LLC for $7.2 million. David Jennings of Alliance Realty Group represented the buyer and seller.
Bachelorette contestant donates money to Gulf Coast Humane Society
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Amazon teamed up with Season 15 Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron to donate $50,000 to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Cameron is a Florida native and has a rescue dog himself so when hurricane Ian hit he says it was difficult to watch. Tuesday afternoon he...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
Sanibel continues reopening plans despite hesitations from residents
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Starting January 2, 2023, the path to the barrier islands will be open to everyone. “No decision is an easy one when it comes to deciding when is the right time,” said Mayor Holly Smith. Since Hurricane Ian, to get onto the island at...
Timeline for Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach management and planning session gives a better idea of a timeline when it comes to the Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach.
Diamondhead Resort to reopen doors soon to provide comfort for Ian survivors
A bit of normalcy slowly returning to Fort Myers Beach as the Coste Island Cuisine reopens its doors.
WINKNEWS.com
Albino boa constrictor found and caught in Naples
A rare albino boa constrictor was lying in the bushes outside of a Naples home, so naturally, the people that found it called for help. The 9-and-a-half-foot boa was hard to miss and caused a lot of excitement. Taylor and Rhett Stanberry love wildlife, calling themselves venomous keepers and re-locators.
Firefighters’ quick response saves historic home in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The North Fort Myers Fire Control District rescued a historic home off Bayshore Road from fire after responding to another call. According to a Facebook post from the North Fort Myers Fire Control District, Firefighter Drews and Firefighter Dix noticed the flames after responding to a medical emergency on Dec. 13.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Cape Coral residents struggling to adjust to city’s new watering schedule
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents are struggling to adjust to the city’s new watering schedule. It’s been six months since it was enacted. Its purpose is to keep the pressure of irrigation systems strong and the city’s 300 miles of freshwater canals high.
One wanted for stealing $1,000 in cash from car in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person is wanted after stealing $1,000 in cash from a car on Saville Avenue in Bonita Springs. The car burglar then nonchalantly walked away with the money once confronted by the victim. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the person to please contact...
Florida Man Upset Over Free Pizza Points Gun At Restaurant Customers
The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the customers for accepting the pizza despite already eating.
More Explores: Gardens Aglow at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — It’s a magical time of year at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens!. Gardens Aglow is in full swing and is bigger and better than ever!. Experience hundreds of colorful lights on display, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and even buy a stocking stuffer!
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
Marconews.com
‘A second home’ – Marco Island Academy completes its state-of-the-art facility
How much electricity does it take to power a shiny new high-tech high school? One Watt. Jane Watt, the chair of the Marco Island Academy board, is the founder and visionary who with the sheer power of her determination brought MIA from a widely scoffed at dream to a collection of modular trailers that nevertheless produced academic excellence among its students, and now to a gleaming, permanent state-of-the-art facility – and all without taxpayer dollars.
Waste Management drivers rescue Florida man trapped under golf cart for hours
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for several hours was rescued by an unlikely duo — two Waste Management workers. According to a release from the company, driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were driving along their regular route Monday when they noticed […]
