Naples, FL

luxury-houses.net

Built by Michelangelo Builders, This $4.48 Million Villa Navona, in Naples Florida, Has a Beautiful Saltwater Pool, Golf Course, and Long Water Views

6097 Sunnyslope Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 6097 Sunnyslope Drive, Naples, Florida, built by Michelangelo Builders, earning “The Best of Custom Wood, National Dream Home” & 4 Aurora awards. The spectacularly designed 2-story grand estate in Quail West is decorated with exquisite, one-of-a-kind milled woodwork. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6097 Sunnyslope Drive, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
northernnewsnow.com

VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Home in Naples, Florida, Only Minutes From Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside Shops, Asking $7.4 Million

482 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida, is located in a desirable Naples neighborhood, just minutes from Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside shops. This stunning home was built with meticulous attention to detail, including a butterfly staircase and marble floors. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,02 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 482 Ridge Drive, please contact Susan L Gardner (Phone: 239-438-2846) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Homebuyers receive affordable homes just in time for holiday season

Two families partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties recently became first-time homebuyers. Friends and family, along with Habitat staff and supporters, came together to celebrate the accomplishments of those families who will move into their homes just in time for the holiday season. Abdelkrim Messaif and...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers industrial property sells for $7.2M

Horizon Equities purchased six buildings totaling 70,000 square feet of warehouse, showroom and office space at 4599-4607 Fowler St. in Fort Myers from Fowler Street Development LLC for $7.2 million. David Jennings of Alliance Realty Group represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Albino boa constrictor found and caught in Naples

A rare albino boa constrictor was lying in the bushes outside of a Naples home, so naturally, the people that found it called for help. The 9-and-a-half-foot boa was hard to miss and caused a lot of excitement. Taylor and Rhett Stanberry love wildlife, calling themselves venomous keepers and re-locators.
NAPLES, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

‘A second home’ – Marco Island Academy completes its state-of-the-art facility

How much electricity does it take to power a shiny new high-tech high school? One Watt. Jane Watt, the chair of the Marco Island Academy board, is the founder and visionary who with the sheer power of her determination brought MIA from a widely scoffed at dream to a collection of modular trailers that nevertheless produced academic excellence among its students, and now to a gleaming, permanent state-of-the-art facility – and all without taxpayer dollars.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

