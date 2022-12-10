Read full article on original website
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee
Bride plays forward for Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
You Won't Believe What William Contreras Tweeted After Braves Traded Him
All-Star catcher William Contreras took to Twitter after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers, as part of a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. Contreras simply tweeted out eight broken-heart emojis, with no words.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Stoked for Reunion with Old Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is excited to be reunited with Jason Heyward, his teammate through the minors and their first five MLB seasons.
Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis has hidden offseason clue in Contreras contract?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals planning to spend some more this offseason? If you’re into theories and possibilities, perhaps the structure of the contract just signed by Willson Contreras could give a hint on what is to come this offseason in the Gateway City. Rumors: Willson Contreras contract structure...
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
Former Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who made the All-Star team with L.A. in 2018, signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Giants.
What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves
When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be reuniting with catcher Christian Vázquez despite both the player and the fans clamoring for it.
Dodgers: Fans React to Magic Johnson's Message in Photo with Former LA Favorites
Dodgers owner and NBA legend Magic Johnson bumped into some Dodger champions while on vacation.
MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents Still Available, With Signing Predictions
After a flurry of huge signings this month, here is an updated list of the best remaining players on the market.
A's Don't Come Close to the Reported Asking Price in Sean Murphy Deal
A's receive five players for Sean Murphy
'There's 2 report cards with [Murphy] trade,' says Anthopoulos. 'Goal is to get second report card right'
The Braves acquired Oakland catcher Sean Murphy for quite a large haul of players, but GM Alex Anthopoulos knew in order to get the player he wanted that that’s what it was going to take. And there’s an evaluation for this trade yet to come.
US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star
Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract. After adding Correa, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Reunion With Star Reliever Would Be Perfect For Revamped Red Sox Bullpen
The Red Sox very well could have the best bullpen in baseball in 2023 with this reunion
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop
When Alex Anthopoulos first took over as the general manager for the Atlanta Braves, many expected him to swing big with what was one of the best farm systems in the game. However, he slow-played things and let the core develop before trading key prospects. As many of those prospects reached the majors and transformed the Braves from a rebuilding team to a contender, Anthopoulos hasn’t shown as much resistance to swinging a big deal. The first came last offseason, when he acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. On Monday he swung another big trade with the Athletics, this time for catcher Sean Murphy.
