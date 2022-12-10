ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves

When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
OAKLAND, CA
Popculture

US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star

Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.
GREENSBORO, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
batterypower.com

Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop

When Alex Anthopoulos first took over as the general manager for the Atlanta Braves, many expected him to swing big with what was one of the best farm systems in the game. However, he slow-played things and let the core develop before trading key prospects. As many of those prospects reached the majors and transformed the Braves from a rebuilding team to a contender, Anthopoulos hasn’t shown as much resistance to swinging a big deal. The first came last offseason, when he acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. On Monday he swung another big trade with the Athletics, this time for catcher Sean Murphy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy