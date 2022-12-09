As the count down for Christmas begins, the area still has many events planned for the holiday season. Churches and businesses are spreading some cheer in Columbus. Abundant Life Assembly of God will host a turkey shoot on Dec. 16-17 from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be concessions, ladies and kids rounds, and more. The church is at 5384 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO