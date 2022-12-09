Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Archie L. McKnight
October 21, 1944 ~ December 1, 2022 (age 78) Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 am. Pastor Ronald Brown will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Welches Creek Cemetery, Whiteville, NC. 28472. He is survived by two brothers, Johnny L. McKnight and Wilson McKnight.
columbuscountynews.com
Tyrone Logan
March 17, 1970 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 52) Tyrone Logan, 52, of 406 West Burkhead Street, Whiteville, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Tawana Yvette Willis
March 17, 1976 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 46) Tawana Yvette Willis 46 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on December 10, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
columbuscountynews.com
Sherman Lewis
Sherman "Mu Wakil" Lewis 66, of Whiteville, NC transitioned on Friday December 9, 2022 at Novant New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was the son of the late Mrs. Eula Mae Baldwin and Mr. Ralph Carl Lewis. Janazah Prayer will be offered on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00pm...
columbuscountynews.com
Noretta Carlain (Nance) White
August 8, 1941 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 81) Noretta Carlain White, 81, of Clarkton passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was preceded in death her parents, Luther Nance and Ettie Butler Nance; husband, Hull White; siblings: Wilbur Nance, Clyde Nance, Grady Nance, Ozell Nance, Harvey Nance, Alberta Ezell, Ina Bell Davis, Josephine McCurley and grandson, Zane White.
columbuscountynews.com
Richard "Dick" George Miller
April 19, 1928 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 94) Richard "Dick" George Miller, age 94, of Lake Waccamaw, NC, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Hammond, IN on April 19, 1928 to the late Max Miller and Marie Elman Miller. In addition...
columbuscountynews.com
Willie Kenneth Edwards
January 31, 1943 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 79) Kenneth “Ken” Edwards, age 79 of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ken was born to the late Rother and Renda Hayes Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Willa Dean Edwards and his siblings, Irene Gore, Joseph Edwards, Cecil Edwards, Charlie Edwards, Malcom “Mack” Edwards.
columbuscountynews.com
Michael "Mickey" Doyce Walter
March 9, 1958 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 64) Michael “Mickey” Doyce Walter, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Dunn Walter and sister, Sandra Ruffi. Mickey leaves behind his father, Doyce Walter; partner, Dee Knore of...
columbuscountynews.com
Christmas Events Still Ongoing
As the count down for Christmas begins, the area still has many events planned for the holiday season. Churches and businesses are spreading some cheer in Columbus. Abundant Life Assembly of God will host a turkey shoot on Dec. 16-17 from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be concessions, ladies and kids rounds, and more. The church is at 5384 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville.
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
wpde.com
Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
columbuscountynews.com
Mammals Past and Present at Museum
It's all about mammals this month at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville, and there is one event left before the new year. Join educators as they present Mammals Past and Present virtually via Zoom. Learn about the evolution of mammals by seeing bones from prehistoric creatures to...
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
Law enforcement vacancies persists in county
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has 25 vacant detention center jobs and 10 vacant patrol deputy jobs according to
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Myrtle Beach single mother walking one hour to work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking one hour to work each way received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. The mother of three young children was gifted a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO.
2 men accused in 2020 double-killing at Myrtle Beach restaurant found not guilty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of killing two other men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2020 were found not guilty on all charges Monday. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the cases of Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who were among four people […]
WECT
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
Warrants: Man charged in deadly Conway shooting fired into home with 2 people inside
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Gause is accused of firing shots into a home […]
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
Comments / 0