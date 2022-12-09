ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Archie L. McKnight

October 21, 1944 ~ December 1, 2022 (age 78) Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 am. Pastor Ronald Brown will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Welches Creek Cemetery, Whiteville, NC. 28472. He is survived by two brothers, Johnny L. McKnight and Wilson McKnight.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Tyrone Logan

March 17, 1970 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 52) Tyrone Logan, 52, of 406 West Burkhead Street, Whiteville, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced soon.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Tawana Yvette Willis

March 17, 1976 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 46) Tawana Yvette Willis 46 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on December 10, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Sherman Lewis

Sherman "Mu Wakil" Lewis 66, of Whiteville, NC transitioned on Friday December 9, 2022 at Novant New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was the son of the late Mrs. Eula Mae Baldwin and Mr. Ralph Carl Lewis. Janazah Prayer will be offered on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00pm...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Noretta Carlain (Nance) White

August 8, 1941 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 81) Noretta Carlain White, 81, of Clarkton passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was preceded in death her parents, Luther Nance and Ettie Butler Nance; husband, Hull White; siblings: Wilbur Nance, Clyde Nance, Grady Nance, Ozell Nance, Harvey Nance, Alberta Ezell, Ina Bell Davis, Josephine McCurley and grandson, Zane White.
CLARKTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Richard "Dick" George Miller

April 19, 1928 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 94) Richard "Dick" George Miller, age 94, of Lake Waccamaw, NC, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Hammond, IN on April 19, 1928 to the late Max Miller and Marie Elman Miller. In addition...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Willie Kenneth Edwards

January 31, 1943 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 79) Kenneth “Ken” Edwards, age 79 of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ken was born to the late Rother and Renda Hayes Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Willa Dean Edwards and his siblings, Irene Gore, Joseph Edwards, Cecil Edwards, Charlie Edwards, Malcom “Mack” Edwards.
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Michael "Mickey" Doyce Walter

March 9, 1958 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 64) Michael “Mickey” Doyce Walter, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Dunn Walter and sister, Sandra Ruffi. Mickey leaves behind his father, Doyce Walter; partner, Dee Knore of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Christmas Events Still Ongoing

As the count down for Christmas begins, the area still has many events planned for the holiday season. Churches and businesses are spreading some cheer in Columbus. Abundant Life Assembly of God will host a turkey shoot on Dec. 16-17 from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be concessions, ladies and kids rounds, and more. The church is at 5384 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
LAURINBURG, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Mammals Past and Present at Museum

It's all about mammals this month at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville, and there is one event left before the new year. Join educators as they present Mammals Past and Present virtually via Zoom. Learn about the evolution of mammals by seeing bones from prehistoric creatures to...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
WHITEVILLE, NC

