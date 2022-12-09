A Medicaid transportation provider must pay $31,882 in restitution after pleading guilty to defrauding the Brunswick County Department of Social Services. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday that Terry Lee Sayre has pleaded guilty to the felony of obtaining property by false pretenses in Brunswick County Superior Court. Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Sayre to 60 months of supervised probation. Sayre also was ordered to pay $ 31,882.50 in restitution to the North Carolina Medicaid Program.

