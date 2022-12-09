Read full article on original website
Stolen Tractor, Guns, TVs Lead to Jail
The trail of a stolen tractor found in South Carolina ended up on Old Stake Road Nov. 26. Kevin Leon Tompkins, 29, of Old Stake Rd., Tabor City, was arrested for felony breaking, entering and larceny, felony larceny of a firearm, and for multiple outstanding warrants, according to jailor reports. His bond was set at $60,000 secured.
Medicaid Transport Defendant Pleads Guilty
A Medicaid transportation provider must pay $31,882 in restitution after pleading guilty to defrauding the Brunswick County Department of Social Services. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday that Terry Lee Sayre has pleaded guilty to the felony of obtaining property by false pretenses in Brunswick County Superior Court. Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Sayre to 60 months of supervised probation. Sayre also was ordered to pay $ 31,882.50 in restitution to the North Carolina Medicaid Program.
