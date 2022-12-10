ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Greengiant
2d ago

I respectfully comment to the GOOD people of Columbus County. Don't you think it is about time you STAND UP and support YOUR OWN MAJORITY VOTE in electing Mr. Green as YOUR SHERIFF!! Why should you allow two radical troublemakers and one misguided DA thumb their noses at your selection of Sheriff?Reasonable and responsible citizens by majority vote, selected Effective Law & Order Enforcement over political correctness by electing Mr. Green as Sheriff. NOW, STAND UP AND INSIST YOUR VOTE BE CARRIED OUT WITH THE IMMEDIATE SWEARING IN OF MR.GREEN AS YOUR SHERIFF!!!

Mario Wright
2d ago

That man isn't a Sheriff. He is a magnet for trouble and a racist. The Sheriff is supposed to serve all the people of the county not just one group of people. He doesn't deserve to hold office anywhere and as long as he is in a position of power things will only get worse. The eyes of the country are now on that county and that will be the problem. If the citizens won't stand up to him then outsiders that despise racists will certainly step in.

George Daniels
2d ago

Might as well give up you see what type of county this is just by them voting him back in office lets pray the same thing dosen't happen in the 2024 presidential elections

