Sherman Lewis
Sherman "Mu Wakil" Lewis 66, of Whiteville, NC transitioned on Friday December 9, 2022 at Novant New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was the son of the late Mrs. Eula Mae Baldwin and Mr. Ralph Carl Lewis. Janazah Prayer will be offered on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00pm...
Archie L. McKnight
October 21, 1944 ~ December 1, 2022 (age 78) Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 am. Pastor Ronald Brown will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Welches Creek Cemetery, Whiteville, NC. 28472. He is survived by two brothers, Johnny L. McKnight and Wilson McKnight.
Michael "Mickey" Doyce Walter
March 9, 1958 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 64) Michael “Mickey” Doyce Walter, 64, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Dunn Walter and sister, Sandra Ruffi. Mickey leaves behind his father, Doyce Walter; partner, Dee Knore of...
Tyrone Logan
March 17, 1970 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 52) Tyrone Logan, 52, of 406 West Burkhead Street, Whiteville, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Tawana Yvette Willis
March 17, 1976 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 46) Tawana Yvette Willis 46 of Chadbourn transitioned into eternal rest on December 10, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
Richard "Dick" George Miller
April 19, 1928 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 94) Richard "Dick" George Miller, age 94, of Lake Waccamaw, NC, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Hammond, IN on April 19, 1928 to the late Max Miller and Marie Elman Miller. In addition...
Willie Kenneth Edwards
January 31, 1943 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 79) Kenneth “Ken” Edwards, age 79 of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Ken was born to the late Rother and Renda Hayes Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Willa Dean Edwards and his siblings, Irene Gore, Joseph Edwards, Cecil Edwards, Charlie Edwards, Malcom “Mack” Edwards.
Christmas Events Still Ongoing
As the count down for Christmas begins, the area still has many events planned for the holiday season. Churches and businesses are spreading some cheer in Columbus. Abundant Life Assembly of God will host a turkey shoot on Dec. 16-17 from 7 - 10 p.m. There will be concessions, ladies and kids rounds, and more. The church is at 5384 James B. White Highway South in Whiteville.
Mammals Past and Present at Museum
It's all about mammals this month at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville, and there is one event left before the new year. Join educators as they present Mammals Past and Present virtually via Zoom. Learn about the evolution of mammals by seeing bones from prehistoric creatures to...
Lewis Protest Refused by State
•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
Breaking News: Both Complaints Against Greene Election Refused
Both complaints appealing Sheriff Elect Jody Greene’s campaign win have been denied by the State Board of Elections. The state board denied Calvin Norton’s appeal Dec. 8, and Herman Lewis’ appeal was made official this morning. Columbus Board of Elections Director Ashley Collins said both parties can now appeal the SBOE decision to Wake County Superior Court within ten days.
