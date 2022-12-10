Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
#ASH22: BeiGene's BTK inhibitor shows superiority to AbbVie, J&J blockbuster in PFS
NEW ORLEANS — As the last six abstracts were presented at the American Society of Hematology on Tuesday, BeiGene sought to establish that its BTK inhibitor is now practice-changing. The pharma released more data from its Phase III ALPINE trial Tuesday morning, showing that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) beat Imbruvica (ibrutinib)...
endpts.com
#ASH22: Novartis PNH drug tops AstraZeneca with what's described as 'practice-changing' potential
NEW ORLEANS — Novartis showed hematologists and industry insiders Tuesday morning just how well iptacopan beat AstraZeneca’s two standard-of-care medicines for a rare blood disease – nailing both primary endpoints, while zero patients on Soliris and Ultomiris achieved either. The Swiss Big Pharma and its trial investigators...
endpts.com
Targeted radiotherapy biotech out of Longitude Capital raises a fresh $75M
Alpha-9 Theranostics, a targeted radiotherapy biotech launched out of Longitude Capital last year, has raised $75 million in a Series B round. Interestingly, however, the Vancouver- and Boston-based biotech doesn’t have one lead candidate. Rather, it has five that it plans to take into early human testing before moving forward with formal trials.
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Pfizer teams with NFL player for sickle cell awareness; Astellas crowdsources patient solutions
Pfizer is driving sickle cell disease awareness on Facebook with ads starring San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman. Coleman and his wife Akilah Coleman are the parents of five-year-old daughter Nazaneen who lives with sickle cell disease. All three appear in the most recent Facebook ads. The Coleman family...
endpts.com
Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest
Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
endpts.com
In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront
Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
endpts.com
Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck
An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
endpts.com
Kymera and Sanofi move ahead with skin drug after promising PhI data
Kymera and Sanofi plan to move ahead with the skin drug that the French drugmaker paid $150 million in cash in 2020 to partner on, after positive Phase I results on the IRAK4 degrader they’ve been working on for a pair of skin conditions. Part C of the early-stage...
endpts.com
GSK chief Emma Walmsley picks out a trim new global HQ in downsizing move
After spinning out the consumer division and trimming down at the headquarters for the post-pandemic era, GSK chief Emma Walmsley has found a new home for the multinational pharma giant in London. And she plans a big move-in to the HQ in early 2024 — after the architects put the finishing touches to the structure next year.
endpts.com
Bill Anderson to step down as Roche pharma chief by month's end
Roche will see some more change atop its ranks as Bill Anderson, the head of its pharmaceuticals group, will step down at the end of the year. Anderson is stepping down on Dec. 31 to “pursue opportunities outside of Roche,” the Big Pharma announced early Monday morning. His successor will be appointed by March of next year, Roche added.
endpts.com
Paul McKenzie to take the reins of CSL as new CEO in March
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
endpts.com
#ASH22: Regeneron claims it has set a 'new benchmark' in follicular lymphoma
NEW ORLEANS — Regeneron gave researchers a first look at interim results from its Phase II study of a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, with a planned regulatory filing on tap for next year as it seeks to catch up with rival Roche. Trial investigators...
endpts.com
#ASH22 roundup: CSL shows two years of data in $3.5M hemophilia gene therapy; Syndax shows 30% CR rate from March data cut
NEW ORLEANS — CSL Behring made headlines last month after the FDA gave approval to the biotech for its hemophilia B gene therapy with a $3.5 million price tag. And at ASH, the biotech is reporting six months’ more durability data that show their treatment continues to work.
endpts.com
#ASH22: Cogent touts data on small subset of rare disease patients in bid to compete with Blueprint
NEW ORLEANS — Cogent Biosciences delivered an early look at efficacy and safety on its advanced systemic mastocytosis drug candidate, which the biotech hopes will help it eke out a space in the treatment landscape, currently covered by Blueprint Medicines’ approved Ayvakit. Investors sent shares $COGT up about...
endpts.com
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market
As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand. According to Fred Cohen, co-founder, and chairman of Monograph Capital Partners...
endpts.com
Vertex, Moderna prepare to take their inhaled mRNA cystic fibrosis drug into the clinic
Vertex and Moderna’s partnership on cystic fibrosis is finally starting to bear fruit. The two announced Monday morning that the first program from their collaboration will enter the clinic “in the coming weeks” after the FDA cleared its IND. Researchers will test the drug, known as VX-522, in adults with cystic fibrosis in a single dose escalation study. Participants must also have “a CFTR genotype not [be] responsive to CFTR modulator therapy,” Vertex added.
endpts.com
#ASH22: Lilly’s Loxo rounds out the PhI/II data for lymphoma drug under FDA review
NEW ORLEANS — Following up on two subsets presented Saturday, Eli Lilly’s Loxo Oncology fleshed out the data on its non-covalent BTK inhibitor pirtobrutinib in patients with mantle cell lymphomas as an FDA decision looms on whether the daily pill can enter a field covered by three BTK rivals.
Comments / 0