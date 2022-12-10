ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#ASH22: BeiGene's BTK inhibitor shows superiority to AbbVie, J&J blockbuster in PFS

NEW ORLEANS — As the last six abstracts were presented at the American Society of Hematology on Tuesday, BeiGene sought to establish that its BTK inhibitor is now practice-changing. The pharma released more data from its Phase III ALPINE trial Tuesday morning, showing that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) beat Imbruvica (ibrutinib)...
Targeted radiotherapy biotech out of Longitude Capital raises a fresh $75M

Alpha-9 Theranostics, a targeted radiotherapy biotech launched out of Longitude Capital last year, has raised $75 million in a Series B round. Interestingly, however, the Vancouver- and Boston-based biotech doesn’t have one lead candidate. Rather, it has five that it plans to take into early human testing before moving forward with formal trials.
Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest

Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront

Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
Updated: Moderna claims cancer vaccine success in trial of mRNA shot with Merck

An experimental, mRNA-based cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk that melanoma patients’ cancers would return and be fatal, Moderna and Merck said, in what the companies are calling the first-ever results from an mRNA therapy in a randomized trial of cancer patients. In the Phase II trial, patients with...
Kymera and Sanofi move ahead with skin drug after promising PhI data

Kymera and Sanofi plan to move ahead with the skin drug that the French drugmaker paid $150 million in cash in 2020 to partner on, after positive Phase I results on the IRAK4 degrader they’ve been working on for a pair of skin conditions. Part C of the early-stage...
GSK chief Emma Walmsley picks out a trim new global HQ in downsizing move

After spinning out the consumer division and trimming down at the headquarters for the post-pandemic era, GSK chief Emma Walmsley has found a new home for the multinational pharma giant in London. And she plans a big move-in to the HQ in early 2024 — after the architects put the finishing touches to the structure next year.
Bill Anderson to step down as Roche pharma chief by month's end

Roche will see some more change atop its ranks as Bill Anderson, the head of its pharmaceuticals group, will step down at the end of the year. Anderson is stepping down on Dec. 31 to “pursue opportunities outside of Roche,” the Big Pharma announced early Monday morning. His successor will be appointed by March of next year, Roche added.
Paul McKenzie to take the reins of CSL as new CEO in March

Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
#ASH22: Regeneron claims it has set a 'new benchmark' in follicular lymphoma

NEW ORLEANS — Regeneron gave researchers a first look at interim results from its Phase II study of a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, with a planned regulatory filing on tap for next year as it seeks to catch up with rival Roche. Trial investigators...
Vertex, Moderna prepare to take their inhaled mRNA cystic fibrosis drug into the clinic

Vertex and Moderna’s partnership on cystic fibrosis is finally starting to bear fruit. The two announced Monday morning that the first program from their collaboration will enter the clinic “in the coming weeks” after the FDA cleared its IND. Researchers will test the drug, known as VX-522, in adults with cystic fibrosis in a single dose escalation study. Participants must also have “a CFTR genotype not [be] responsive to CFTR modulator therapy,” Vertex added.

