golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"
Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match
Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
Colin Montgomerie says Tiger Woods should have retired after playing St. Andrews
Did Tiger Woods miss an epic chance to say goodbye to competitive golf?. Colin Montgomerie seems to think so. After making the cut in the first two majors of 2022, Woods took the U.S. Open off to make sure he was ready for St. Andrews and the 150th playing of the Open Championship.
2022 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Two-Person Team Event
The two-person team event had a total purse of $3.8 million, with $950,000 going to the winning team of Tom Hoge and Sathith Theegala. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods signed Masters Sunday shirt sells for HUGE money at auction!
Tiger Woods' Sunday Red Nike Golf shirt from the 2010 Masters Tournament has sold for just shy of $140,000 at Golden Age Auctions. Woods also signed the shirt, which obviously helped further boost its appeal with golf fans. Despite selling for $139,348.80, Woods did not even win The Masters at...
Golf Digest
What's next for Tiger, Phil’s latest barb, LIV golfers at the Masters, best golf books of the year and more
Is Tiger really “back”? #askalan I’m not convinced by a long shot. @MarkstageIV. The Match is a very small sample size; we’ll know a bit more after this weekend’s Father-Son. Tiger certainly looked rusty under the lights, which makes sense because he hadn’t touched a club in the preceding 2½ weeks, or so he said. But his ball speed with the driver was solid, and that to me was the biggest takeaway. I guess this question hinges on how we define “back.” Can Woods labor through the major championships, make a couple of cuts and remind us of his grit and guile? I think so. But even accounting for the fact he’s Tiger F’ing Woods, it’s increasingly clear there isn’t much magic left in his banged-up body.
golfmagic.com
HUGE SALE! Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedges slashed in price!
The TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges as still used by arguably the greatest player of all time Tiger Woods are currently on offer with Scottsdale Golf. The golf equipment powerhouse has now dropped the price on the TaylorMade MG2 wedges from £175.00 down to £99.99 just in time for Christmas.
golfmagic.com
Golf hero Fred Couples is back as the face of Ashworth Golf
On the heels of announcing Ashworth Golf’s return to the US marketplace, Newtimes Group, a global leader of retail supply chain management, today announced World Golf Hall of Famer and 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples is back as the face of Ashworth Golf. Couples, who was outfitted in one...
golfmagic.com
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...
- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
Golf Digest
‘It hurts:’ Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie open up about not having their NBC contracts renewed for 2023
Roger Maltbie is returning to television in a limited role next year while Gary Koch is planning “to move onto the next stage of my life after two successful careers.” Both, however, are making their respective swan songs at NBC Sports at this week’s PNC Championship in Orlando.
golfmagic.com
Not everyone loses to Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth - ask caddie Ian Finnis...
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in a joyous and flamboyant mood ahead of Christmas after securing a convincing win against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match. Spieth and Thomas made seven birdies in the 12-hole match at Pelican Golf Club to win 3&2. All four players had mics on and used carts for transportation around the course, which was played at night under the lights.
golfmagic.com
Why The TaylorMade P7MC Irons Are Our Favourite of 2022...
- One of the best feels of any iron in the game - Offer good workability for low-handicapped players, as well as a touch of forgiveness - The look has been enhanced from the last P7MC model. - Improvements could be seen as small and not significant enough to invest...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf wanted world's TOP 12 PLAYERS at start, including Tiger and Rory
LIV Golf's original concept had lofty targets aiming to recruit the best players in the world, land a television deal and avoid a hostile response from the PGA Tour. According to documents reviewed by the New York Times, the "Project Wedge" plan formed by McKinsey & Company revealed the "need to sign each of the world’s top 12 golfers, attract sponsors to an unproven product and land television deals for a sport with declining viewership - all without significant retaliation from the PGA Tour it would be plundering."
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods-Tom Watson golf ball mix-up leads to lucrative find for one collector
If you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia and you're willing to part with it, the market for that stuff is (Sunday) red hot right now. That is, if you realize you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia. Amazingly, that wasn't the case for one UK auction house,...
Golf Digest
The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods … by air
The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
GolfWRX
WOTW: Watches from The Match – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
This weekend we saw another version of The Match, but this time the competition featured some of the biggest golfers in the world. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy took on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for a 12-hole match at Pelican Bay Golf Club. Before The Match started, we saw these four wearing their typical watches, most of them we have seen over the past couple of years. Tiger, JT, and Jordan wearing Rolex models and Rory sporting his usual Omega.
