Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Related
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"
Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match
Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role
A new report has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details surrounding LIV Golf and its attempt to buy its way into legitimacy. According to a report from the New York Times, LIV’s initial plan was to sign 12 of the world’s top golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. While they were successful in signing others Read more... The post Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings
The 2022 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline, as this is the final official event of the calendar year on the PGA Tour umbrella of tours. The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Gary Player. This...
Golf Digest
Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on
This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
GolfWRX
Tour pro’s shock retirement announcement!
In news that sent shockwaves throughout the golf world, Mackenzie Hughes has announced his retirement…. …from fantasy football. The tweet seemed to have tricked plenty of Twitter users who initially thought the Canadian was retiring from professional golf. Considering the regular season of Fantasy Football came to an end last...
golfmagic.com
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...
- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
Golf.com
This muni is so good it attracts Augusta National and Seminole members
If you were brainstorming a list of everything a recreational golfer would look for in a course, it might look something like this: Good pace of play, friendly atmosphere, epic scenery, beautiful conditioning, perfect weather, playable for high-handicappers, challenging for low-handicappers…. It took just one round at the Palm Beach...
golfmagic.com
Why The TaylorMade P7MC Irons Are Our Favourite of 2022...
- One of the best feels of any iron in the game - Offer good workability for low-handicapped players, as well as a touch of forgiveness - The look has been enhanced from the last P7MC model. - Improvements could be seen as small and not significant enough to invest...
Golf Digest
‘It hurts:’ Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie open up about not having their NBC contracts renewed for 2023
Roger Maltbie is returning to television in a limited role next year while Gary Koch is planning “to move onto the next stage of my life after two successful careers.” Both, however, are making their respective swan songs at NBC Sports at this week’s PNC Championship in Orlando.
golfmagic.com
Not everyone loses to Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth - ask caddie Ian Finnis...
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in a joyous and flamboyant mood ahead of Christmas after securing a convincing win against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match. Spieth and Thomas made seven birdies in the 12-hole match at Pelican Golf Club to win 3&2. All four players had mics on and used carts for transportation around the course, which was played at night under the lights.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track
Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
golfmagic.com
HUGE SALE! Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedges slashed in price!
The TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges as still used by arguably the greatest player of all time Tiger Woods are currently on offer with Scottsdale Golf. The golf equipment powerhouse has now dropped the price on the TaylorMade MG2 wedges from £175.00 down to £99.99 just in time for Christmas.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods-Tom Watson golf ball mix-up leads to lucrative find for one collector
If you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia and you're willing to part with it, the market for that stuff is (Sunday) red hot right now. That is, if you realize you're in possession of any Tiger Woods-related memorabilia. Amazingly, that wasn't the case for one UK auction house,...
Golf Digest
The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods … by air
The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
golfmagic.com
Costa Navarino: An incredible destination with world-class golf courses
It is hard to know where to begin when describing Costa Navarino. Not only does this part of Messinia in Greece offer a stunning golf experience, but the entire destination is something to behold. I was privileged enough to play in the Jose Maria Olazabal and Friends Pro-Am across two...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 PNC Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 PNC Championship purse is set for $1.085 million, with the winner's share coming in at $200,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The PNC Championship field is headed by 20 two-player teams, with stars like Tiger Woods,...
Comments / 2