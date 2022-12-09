Wanna be a holiday hero? Buy a winter coat for an Evanston child. Stop by the Ebony Barber Shop, 1702 Dodge Ave., and pick up a tag with the gender and coat size of a child. Purchase a warm coat and bring it back to the shop, where it will be distributed. Move fast. Brigitte Giles, left, who organized the event and owns Ebony, said she has 43 tags left. They are going quickly. Here Elizabeth Sayles picked up two tags. “It’s cold out there,” she said. “The kids have got to get to school.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO