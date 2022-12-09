Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Cookies, Cocoa and Cards’: Dayenu Ministries to host holiday card writing event on Dec. 16
Dayenu Ministries will be hosting an event at the Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd. from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 16. Cookies, Cocoa & Cards will be a time to make cards for hospitalized children, first responders, veterans, nurses and doctors. Guests are invited to bring cookies – “a dozen to share, a dozen to spare” – so that guests may enjoy cookies while writing cards as well as providing cookies that Dayenu Ministries will distribute with the cards over the holidays.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Wanna be a holiday hero? Buy a winter coat for an Evanston child. Stop by the Ebony Barber Shop, 1702 Dodge Ave., and pick up a tag with the gender and coat size of a child. Purchase a warm coat and bring it back to the shop, where it will be distributed. Move fast. Brigitte Giles, left, who organized the event and owns Ebony, said she has 43 tags left. They are going quickly. Here Elizabeth Sayles picked up two tags. “It’s cold out there,” she said. “The kids have got to get to school.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
NU’s Chamber Music Festival brings great artists to Evanston Jan. 6-22
The Winter Chamber Music Festival returns for its 26th season at the Bienen School of Music Jan. 6 to 22. The lineup includes six concerts offering classical and contemporary chamber works performed by world-class musicians. The festival is directed by Chicago Symphony Orchestra violinist and Bienen faculty member Blair Milton, founder of the annual event.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation synagogue, 303 Dodge Ave., was the first first platinum LEED-certified house of worship in North America when it was built in 2008. The reclaimed siding from barns in upstate New York are weathering as the grounds around the building are maturing and providing a habitat for insects and butterflies. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
evanstonroundtable.com
Celebrate Kwanzaa and Hanukkah at Fountain Square on Dec. 26
This is a very special year because the first day of Kwanzaa and the last day of Hanukkah will both fall on Monday, Dec. 26. The city is asking Evanston and surrounding communities to gather at Fountain Square on this momentous day at 11 to 11:30 a.m. to celebrate these two meaningful holidays.
evanstonroundtable.com
Symphony offers medley of gospel, dance, dreidels, classical tunes and candy
The Evanston Township High School auditorium was filled Sunday afternoon when conductor Lawrence Eckerling, who is music director of the Evanston Symphony Orchestra, lifted his baton to lead his colleagues in the classic piece Sleigh Ride, which Leroy Anderson actually composed on a hot day in July 1950. The concert...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Bagpiper Kevin Chapman plays Amazing Grace Tuesday morning to mark the 117th anniversary of the Clayton Mark Foundry fire. “You never forget the fallen brothers and sisters,” said firefighter Tim Gobat, who organizes the annual event in Evanston Plaza, southwest of Dempster Street and Dodge Avenue, site of the fire. The civilians at far right, Jim Swanson and Patti Prion, are great-grandchildren of George Stiles, who died in the blaze along with fellow firefighter William Craig.
evanstonroundtable.com
Library Winter Reading Challenge begins Dec. 18
This year, begin your family’s winter break adventures at the library! Pick up your Winter Reading Challenge sheet starting Dec. 18 at the Main Library or the Crown Branch Library. Drop off your challenge sheets between Dec. 27 and Jan. 15 for prizes, plus check out the bookmark contest!
evanstonroundtable.com
24 great Evanston gift ideas priced at $25 or less
The holidays bring book club grab bags, invitations to latke parties and long-lost cousins stopping by for a cup of glogg. There are impossibly patient teachers, taffeta-clad hostesses and devoted dog-walkers to consider. Plus, you must be prepared for the dreaded sneaky gifts from kindly neighbors, annoying work colleagues and your duplicitous bestie who nodded vehemently in November when you proclaimed, “No gifts this year!”
evanstonroundtable.com
Officials raise ‘life or death’ safety concerns about some ETHS Black students
Evanston Township High School officials struck an urgent tone at a school board meeting Monday, Dec. 12, discussing safety and wellbeing concerns for young Black students. “There are definitely Black students who are achieving and doing remarkable things, so we’re not talking about all of them,” ETHS board Vice President and McGaw YMCA President Monique Parsons said. “But there are students where if we don’t intervene, it’s a matter of life or death. And that is how bad it is for a certain population in our community.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: ‘Positives are impressive’ for new stadium
Just a short note to add my support for the new stadium. I understand the concerns of nearby residents (my family lives about 10 blocks away) but the positives are impressive, not the least of which is the economic boost it will give to so many workers and their families. I also find the design very attractive. It definitely is enough to lure me back into attending NU football games.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS weighs safety updates, including metal detectors
Less than a year after administrators decided against it, Evanston Township High School is once again considering installing some type of weapons detection system, Superintendent Marcus Campbell said at a board meeting Monday night. Last week, at an all-staff meeting, Campbell and Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart spoke about violence...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council approves $395 million budget with pension funding at 100%
A precedent-setting $395 million 2023 budget was unanimously approved by Evanston’s City Council Monday, Dec. 12, and includes a plan to put public safety pension contributions on a 100% funding track this year. The pension decision, which tackles head on one of the city’s biggest fiscal challenges, will mean...
