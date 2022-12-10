Read full article on original website
Roberta Buschman-House – Visitation 5pm 12/16/22
Roberta Buschman-House of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 78. Visitation will be 5 to 8 Friday at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with private burial in St. Ann Cemetery.
Judy Pitman – Service 2pm 1/14/23
Judy Pitman of Perryville died Monday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday, January 14 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville with burial in Home Cemetery. Visitation for Judy Pitman will be 11 to 2 Saturday, January 14 at Ford & Young Funeral...
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen — Service 12/20/22 11 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, December 10th, he was 70 years old. The visitation will be Monday (12/19) evening from 6 to 8 pm at First Baptist Church of Hillsboro. A second visitation will be held Tuesday (12/20) morning from 10 until the time...
Mary Kennon – 10am 12/17/22
Mary Kennon of Desloge died Monday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be 10:00 Saturday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kennon will be 5 to 8 Friday and 8 to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Toni Harper – Service 1pm 12/19/22
Toni Harper of Ironton, formerly of Fredericktown, died Tuesday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be 1:00 Monday at Follis and Sons Chapel with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Toni Harper will be 11 to 11 Monday at the funeral home.
John Mooring – Service 11am 12/16/22
John Mooring of Bonne Terre died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Visitation for John Mooring will be 5 to 8 Thursday and 9 to 11 Friday at the funeral home.
Linda Sue Sitze – Service 12/13/22 10 a.m.
Linda Sue Sitze of Park Hills died December 8th at the age of 80. Visitation is Monday night at 5 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Her funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Patton.
Christina “Chrissy” Bourbon-Thompson Service 2pm 12/16/22
Christina “Chrissy” Bourbon-Thompson of Cadet died Sunday at the age of 47. The funeral service will be 2:00 Friday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Chrissy Bourbon-Thompson will be 10 to 2 Friday at the funeral home.
Anita Mildred Henriksen — Service 12/15/22 Noon
Anita Mildred Henriksen of DeSoto passed away on December 4th, she was 83 years old. The visitation for Anita Henriksen will be Thursday (12/15) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Lillian LaBruyere – Service 12/15/22 10 a.m.
Lillian LaBruyere of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 94. Her funeral service will be Thursday morning at ten o’clock at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills. Visitation is Wednesday at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Peggy Ann White — Service 12/15/22 Noon
Peggy Ann White of Festus passed away Saturday (12/10), she was 72 years old. The visitation for Peggy White will be Thursday (12/15) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery in Bloomsdale.
Gary Wayne White – Service – 12/12/22 at 2 p.m.
Gary Wayne White of Doe Run died December 6th at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Gary White is Monday afternoon from 1 until 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Evening with Santa in Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) Everyone is welcome and invited to an Evening with Santa at Herculaneum City Park Wednesday night. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says this free event is a perfect time for area kids to hang out with Santa Claus and a perfect night for pictures. The Evening with Santa at Herculaneum...
Santa coming to Jefferson College in Arnold
(Arnold) People of all ages can get into the holiday spirit as Santa Claus makes a special visit to Jefferson College Arnold this Thursday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says Santa will be there from 5 until 8pm. My MO Info...
Monday Sports Preview
———— STE. GENEVIEVE AT ARCADIA VALLEY. FARMINGTON AT MCDONALD COUNTY(???)
Farmington Church To Host Festival Of Sweets
(Farmington) If you have a sweet tooth or know someone who has, there’s an event coming up in Farmington this Saturday just right for you. Jean Merrill Doss is helping to organize the Festival of Sweets at the Memorial United Methodist Church. She says doors will open at 8;30 at the church for hot chocolate and cinnamon roles with the actual festival starting at 9.
Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department upcoming Volleyball League and Basketball Camp
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department will host an Adult Co-Rec Volleyball League this winter. Craig Luetkemeyer with the Jeffco Parks & Rec Department says it will take place at the High Ridge Elementary Gym starting on January 4th and runs through February. My MO Info ·...
Hillsboro man dies in crash along Route V
A 66-year-old Hillsboro man died Saturday evening after crashing his truck along Route V in Jefferson County.
Gas Prices Still Dropping
(Farmington) The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen to $3.26, a drop of six cents compared to last Monday. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand is continuing to push pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers likely will continue to see pump...
Sunday traffic accident on Hwy 67 at Montauk injures two
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 67 at Montauk Drive on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Madonna Sitzes of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain and was driving onto Highway 67 from Montauk and pulled into the path of a 2006 Nissan Murano driven by 34-year-old Melissa Armes of DeSoto. Sitzes was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries, while Armes drove herself to Mercy Jefferson with minor injuries. The accident took place around 1:48 Sunday morning.
