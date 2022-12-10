Read full article on original website
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
Grove Teen Gives Away Bikes At Christmas Parade After Receiving One As Kid
It was a moment Zane Rhoades says left him speechless for an entire day. “I was probably still pretty excited,” Zane said. A firefighter in the Grove Christmas Parade gave him his first bicycle thirteen years ago when Zane was just three years old. Zane’s father, Steve, says it...
Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brett Chamberlain on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
Nonprofits Team Up To Make Sure Tulsa Families Get Christmas Gifts
Some nonprofits are teaming up to make sure more than 150 West Tulsa families get Christmas gifts this year. Several businesses spent the last few weeks collecting presents for "The Christmas Joy" event. Families in need were able to pick up gifts at Saturday's neighborhood holiday shop. Organizers say there...
Owasso Police Investigate Business Break-Ins, Search For Suspect
Owasso Police are investigating a string of break-ins to businesses around town. A person was caught on camera smashing the windows of several restaurants, then crawling on the ground while looking for cash. Many of the targeted restaurants are around German Corner, the area of 116th Street North and Garnett...
Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home
SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waives Fees To Help Increase Pet Adoptions
As we get closer to Christmas, Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Paw-lidays" event. Animal shelters across Green Country are overcrowded, so volunteers are trying to come up with new ways to get animal lovers to adopt. That's why Tulsa...
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
Bixby Police warn public not to use post office drop boxes
BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department (BPD) is warning the public to not use post office drop boxes at this time. According to a BPD social media post, a key was stolen. Because of this, BPD is warning the public to not use post office drop boxes. This...
Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'. Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday. The sheriff's office shared video...
Frankoma Pottery Opens 1st Brick & Mortar Store In Glenpool
A longtime Oklahoma pottery store is back in business at a new brick-and-mortar store in Glenpool. Frankoma Pottery is located at 171st and Highway 75. The company first started in Norman in the early 1900s. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, you can shop again in person.
Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop. Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend. When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his...
Man admits to shooting victim with black powder pistol, wanted to ‘scare him’
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is facing charges after police say he tried to shoot someone with a black powder pistol. A black powder pistol uses hand-loaded ammunition instead of traditional bullets. Officers responded to a home near Woodrow Street and N. Lewis Avenue on Nov. 11. When...
Man Injured After Shooting In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One man is injured after being shot near 8003 S. Wheeling Ave. in Tulsa on Monday evening, officers said. The suspect left the scene of the shooting in her own car, police said. Police have not released information on the suspect at this time. Police said they believe this is...
