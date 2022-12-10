STORRS, Conn. – The #5 UConn men's basketball team completed an undefeated non-conference season with an emphatic 114-61 victory over Long Island University on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies (11-0) dominated every facet of the game as they scored their most points in a game without an overtime...

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO