CONTEC signs a space transportation contract with Momentus

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) recently signed a contract with CONTEC Co. of the Republic of Korea to provide space transportation services for that firm’s JINJUSat-1 cubesat. JINJUSat-1 is spearheaded by three entities: Jinju City, Korea Testing Laboratory and Gyeongsang National University. The satellite is targeted to launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission no earlier than October of 2023. Once on-orbit, cameras mounted on the satellite will carry out a mission to capture imagery the Earth.
Major development milestones completed by Sierra Space for their 1st commercial spacestation

Sierra Space’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) has successfully completed its second, sub-scale, Ultimate Burst Pressure (UBP) test. Following the success of its first UBP test in July of this year, this second test further establishes Sierra Space as the only active, commercial space company to meet multiple successful UBP trials.
Ariane 5’s Tuesday launch of three geostationary satellites include most innovative meteorological satellite ever and telecommunications satellites

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. UTC), Arianespace’s next Ariane 5 mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport, French Guiana, with MTG-I1 meteorological satellite and Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 telecommunications satellites. The mission duration will be 34 minutes and 37 seconds.
SES Government Solutions’ new name, SES Space & Defense, geared towards U.S. government, DoD space and defense needs

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced today that it will begin operating under the new name SES Space & Defense effective immediately. The name change comes after combining SES Government Solutions with the recently acquired DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES). The SES Space & Defense brand reflects the organization’s new positioning and expanded offering serving the needs of the U.S. Government customers.
Astroscale extends AAC Clyde Space order by GBP 0.611 M to remove end of life space debris

Astroscale Ltd. has extended its order from AAC Clyde Space for its end-of-life space debris removal service, ELSA-M, with additional hardware and functionality valued at GBP 0.611 M (approx. SEK 7.7 M). The order follows orders announced earlier in 2022 for a Sirius computer and a Starbuck power system totaling GBP 1.8 M (approx. SEK 23.0 M).
Aviation startup picks engine supplier for supersonic plane

DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines and a division of...
U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) opens a new high-powered microwave laboratory

U.S. Air Force and community leaders cut the ribbon for the new High-Power Electromagnetic Effects and Modeling, or HPEM, Facility at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate during a ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, on December 7, 2022 (see photo below). The 12,000-square-foot, $6 million facility supports high-powered radio frequency weapons systems and contains a dedicated forensic lab for studying a range of HPEM targets after engagement.
