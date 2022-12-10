Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Isar Aerospace + DLR disclose the selected smallsat payloads for the 2nd flight of the Spectrum launch vehicle
Ten European institutions and small and medium sized (SMEs) companies have been selected to launch 19 smallsats on the second flight of Isar Aerospace’s launch vehicle, Spectrum. Payloads were selected as part of the Microlauncher Payload Competition conducted by the German Space Agency at DLR. At the first German...
satnews.com
CONTEC signs a space transportation contract with Momentus
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) recently signed a contract with CONTEC Co. of the Republic of Korea to provide space transportation services for that firm’s JINJUSat-1 cubesat. JINJUSat-1 is spearheaded by three entities: Jinju City, Korea Testing Laboratory and Gyeongsang National University. The satellite is targeted to launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission no earlier than October of 2023. Once on-orbit, cameras mounted on the satellite will carry out a mission to capture imagery the Earth.
satnews.com
Major development milestones completed by Sierra Space for their 1st commercial spacestation
Sierra Space’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) has successfully completed its second, sub-scale, Ultimate Burst Pressure (UBP) test. Following the success of its first UBP test in July of this year, this second test further establishes Sierra Space as the only active, commercial space company to meet multiple successful UBP trials.
satnews.com
Ariane 5’s Tuesday launch of three geostationary satellites include most innovative meteorological satellite ever and telecommunications satellites
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. UTC), Arianespace’s next Ariane 5 mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport, French Guiana, with MTG-I1 meteorological satellite and Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 telecommunications satellites. The mission duration will be 34 minutes and 37 seconds.
satnews.com
UPDATE 2: ispace’s HAKUTOR-R mission 1 successfully launched by SpaceX
On Sunday, December 11 at 2:38 a.m. ET, SpaceX launched ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Lunar Flashlight to a lunar transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the fifth launch and landing...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
satnews.com
SES Government Solutions’ new name, SES Space & Defense, geared towards U.S. government, DoD space and defense needs
SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced today that it will begin operating under the new name SES Space & Defense effective immediately. The name change comes after combining SES Government Solutions with the recently acquired DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES). The SES Space & Defense brand reflects the organization’s new positioning and expanded offering serving the needs of the U.S. Government customers.
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the energy that powers the sun. Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights.
satnews.com
Astroscale extends AAC Clyde Space order by GBP 0.611 M to remove end of life space debris
Astroscale Ltd. has extended its order from AAC Clyde Space for its end-of-life space debris removal service, ELSA-M, with additional hardware and functionality valued at GBP 0.611 M (approx. SEK 7.7 M). The order follows orders announced earlier in 2022 for a Sirius computer and a Starbuck power system totaling GBP 1.8 M (approx. SEK 23.0 M).
Aviation startup picks engine supplier for supersonic plane
DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines and a division of...
satnews.com
U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) opens a new high-powered microwave laboratory
U.S. Air Force and community leaders cut the ribbon for the new High-Power Electromagnetic Effects and Modeling, or HPEM, Facility at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate during a ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, on December 7, 2022 (see photo below). The 12,000-square-foot, $6 million facility supports high-powered radio frequency weapons systems and contains a dedicated forensic lab for studying a range of HPEM targets after engagement.
Comments / 0