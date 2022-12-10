ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance

U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session

Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
Just say no to flawed, secretive insurance plan | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]

The more we learn about the property-insurance legislation that Florida’s lawmakers are considering during the special session that started Monday, the more we’re convinced: There’s nothing special about the proposals under consideration — and no good reason to pass them. The lawmakers who negotiated the terms of these bills have said as much, without saying a word.
Federal Register Extracts

Agency: " Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Health and Human Services. SUMMARY: This proposed rule would place new requirements on Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, state Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) programs, state. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) FFS programs, Medicaid managed care plans, CHIP managed care entities, and...
