Illegal immigrants in Washington eligible for Obamacare, Biden team rules
Washington Times, The (DC) The Biden administration has approved a waiver that will let Washington state extend Obamacare coverage to illegal immigrants. The so-called “innovation waiver” will kick in for 2024, allowing some of the state’s 105,000 uninsured illegal immigrants to shop for insurance on Washington Healthplanfinder. It was approved by.
Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance
U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
healthcare Californians able to enroll in more affordable health insurance
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) SACRAMENTO >> A new federal rule took effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a more-affordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
First Open Enrollment deadline this Thursday for Texans to be eligible for Jan. 1 health coverage
As CDC monitors rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19, 370,000 additional Texans can qualify for low or. monitors the rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases this winter, open enrollment is a time to protect your health. Now, even more Texans qualify for low-cost and. $0. healthcare plans in 2023...
New state health insurance tax credit offers enticing premium: $0
EVERETT — In 2023, some people could pay nothing in monthly premiums for a Cascade Care Savings health plan. . Their health plan navigators have already signed people up for. on the Washington Healthplanfinder, the state's health benefits exchange. The enhanced state tax credits for people earning up to...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
After Congress extends subsidies, officials urge Nevadans to get health insurance
Nevada Independent, The (Las Vegas, NV) State officials are urging Nevadans to take advantage of low-cost health insurance plans available on the marketplace created through Obamacare, touting a multi-year extension of government subsidies approved over the summer through the Inflation Reduction Act. The American Rescue Plan approved in 2021 extended...
Ed commissioner: Overdue report on RI foster care students almost ready
A state law required the data to be published in September.
Florida lawmakers convene special session to fix state's property insurance crisis
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The special legislative session to fix the state's property insurance crisis is now underway. So, when will the proposed changes impact homeowners - and how?. Insurance experts say if these changes become law, it'll be the most significant reform...
Court: Catholic providers can't be forced to provide gender transition care
NBC - 4 KFOR (Oklahoma City, OK) The Biden administration can't force a group of Catholic hospitals and doctors to cover or perform gender transition surgeries under an ObamaCare rule barring nondiscrimination in health care, a federal appeals court ruled. In a ruling issued Friday, a three-judge panel on the.
Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
Medicare Advantage – whose advantage is it? Midlands Voices: Medicare Advantage – whose advantage is it?
You turn on your TV and hear a litany of monotonous, mind-numbing exaggerations. You go to your mailbox and find it stuffed full of slick marketing materials. Of course, I'm talking about Medicare Advantage. Just call our toll-free number. In 1997, after intense lobbying by the private insurance industry,. Congress.
KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely On to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken
The federal system meant to stop health care business owners and executives from repeatedly bilking government health programs fails to do so, a KHN investigation has found. That means people are once again tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal…
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
Just say no to flawed, secretive insurance plan | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]
The more we learn about the property-insurance legislation that Florida’s lawmakers are considering during the special session that started Monday, the more we’re convinced: There’s nothing special about the proposals under consideration — and no good reason to pass them. The lawmakers who negotiated the terms of these bills have said as much, without saying a word.
Florida legislators work on property insurance but warn there aren't quick, easy fixes [Miami Herald]
Could Floridians see lower property insurance rates?. insurance regulator, who gave a tepid endorsement on Monday to Republican lawmakers' latest plan to address. insurance crisis, the fourth in as many years. "I think that this will go a long way into mitigating the rate increases," Insurance Commissioner. told a. Senate.
Federal Register Extracts
Agency: " Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Health and Human Services. SUMMARY: This proposed rule would place new requirements on Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, state Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) programs, state. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) FFS programs, Medicaid managed care plans, CHIP managed care entities, and...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are scheduled to meet Monday to consider ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1...
