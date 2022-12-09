Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
A hospital apologized for 'disrespectful and unprofessional comments' made by nurses in a TikTok video that discussed their patient 'icks'
A group of nurses in Atlanta appear to have been fired after mocking patients on social media as Emory Healthcare called them "former employees."
Houston Chronicle
What the Respect for Marriage Act means for LGBTQ, interracial families
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Some met in law school; others grew up together. They have started families, adopted children and survived cancer. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed landmark legislation that will protect their marriages. The Respect for Marriage Act grants federal protection...
Houston Chronicle
'Post Reports' podcast: Operation Sour Cream
"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. In 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration agent Brady Wilson noticed big loads of synthetic...
Comments / 0