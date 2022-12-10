Read full article on original website
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme
The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
