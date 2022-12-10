This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s Dec. 7 op-ed. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the Central Middle School saga since it was shut down in February by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a sixth-grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO