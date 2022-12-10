ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
norwalkplus.com

Governor Lamont announces $24.6 million in state funding for blighted properties remediation; Norwalk gets $2 million for 5-acre parking lot

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

West Haven seeks state funding for Stiles School development

WEST HAVEN — The City Council will consider applying for state funding for a mixed-use hydroponics development on Main Street. In February, council members approved the sale of the former Stiles School for $175,000 to a developer intent on creating a mixed-use hydroponics concept, creating housing for workers above a growing space for lettuce.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups

Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’

The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
DANBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Greenwich's Republican parents want a new Central Middle School too

This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s Dec. 7 op-ed. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the Central Middle School saga since it was shut down in February by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a sixth-grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
GREENWICH, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel

The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
WILTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson

BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Darien RTM District II looking to fill vacant seat

RTM District II seeking volunteer for seat on board. The Representative Town Meeting, Darien’s legislative body, is comprised of 100 elected members representing six districts. At present, there are a few vacancies in the RTM. Any resident of Darien is eligible to run for the RTM in the district...
Eyewitness News

Greenwich psychologist admits defrauding Medicaid, Medicare, and Private Insurers

GREENWICH, CT. (WFSB) - A 71-yeard old licensed psychologist pleaded guilty to health care fraud on Monday. Michael Lonski and another licensed psychologist operated the practice out of Lonski’s home in Old Greenwich. Lonski took on responsibility for submitting all claims for reimbursement for services allegedly provided. In the...
GREENWICH, CT

