From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 14, 2022. Heavy snow is expected today and again tonight into Thursday morning winter storm, with 8 inches or more possible for the majority of the Northland. Snowfall from 1-2 feet is expected along the North Shore, including Duluth. Snow is expected to be wet and heavy. A lull in precipitation intensity is expected to develop this afternoon, except along portions of the North Shore. Precipitation intensity will increase again tonight into Thursday morning. See https://www.weather.gov/media/dlh/DssPacket.pdf.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO