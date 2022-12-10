Read full article on original website
Forecasted snow totals
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 14, 2022. Heavy snow is expected today and again tonight into Thursday morning winter storm, with 8 inches or more possible for the majority of the Northland. Snowfall from 1-2 feet is expected along the North Shore, including Duluth. Snow is expected to be wet and heavy. A lull in precipitation intensity is expected to develop this afternoon, except along portions of the North Shore. Precipitation intensity will increase again tonight into Thursday morning. See https://www.weather.gov/media/dlh/DssPacket.pdf.
Winter storm and road conditions update
Issued by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration - December 14, 2022. AREAS AFFECTED : SOUTHERN COOK, NORTH SHORE; SOUTHERN LAKE, NORTH SHORE. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 20 to 25 inches, except for 10 to 17 inches...
Northland power outages mount during winter storm
Photo: Xcel Energy crews work to restore power in the Mankato area on Tuesday, December 13 during a wind and rain storm. (KEYC News Now) As the snow and high winds move through the Northland, area power companies are reporting thousands of outages Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., Minnesota...
Heavy snow expected for Winter Storm ahead
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 13, 2022. Heavy snow is expected with the upcoming winter storm, with 6 inches or more possible for the majority of the Northland. Snowfall from 1-2 feet is expected along the North Shore. Snow is expected to be wet and heavy. See https://www.weather.gov/media/dlh/DssPacket.pdf.
Cloudy and mild Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 11, 2022. Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures near to above the freezing mark. A great day to prepare for the upcoming storm this week!. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the Northland as a complex...
Winter storm warning along North Shore upgraded to blizzard warning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 13, 2022. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Warning along the North Shore to a Blizzard Warning due to expected high winds and low visibilities. The North Shore is also where it is expected to get the most snow, with high concern that a very heavy snow load will lead to power outages. Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible tomorrow.
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
3 earth-friendly tips to slash salt, keep icy sidewalks safe
With ice and freezing rain spreading across the state Tuesday, it’s tempting for Minnesotans to just pull out the road salt and start tossing it on the ground. State officials, though, say that instinct can end up doing serious damage to the state’s lakes and fish. Chloride, the...
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Photo: The eastern Keweenaw Peninsula shoreline in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at the Traverse River harbor mouth on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Drone image by Cory Morse | MLive.com) Cory Morse | MLive.com. Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announces bid for third term
Photo: Flanked by supporters on the Lakewalk on the Lake Superior shoreline, Mayor Emily Larson announced Tuesday she will run for a third term in office. Dan Kraker | MPR News. Dan Kraker - MPR News - December 13, 2022. Standing on the recently rebuilt Lakewalk along the shore of...
Minnesota moose habitat planning effort receives America the Beautiful Challenge grant
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 12, 2022. A new federal grant award will fund collaborative planning by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to further large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeast Minnesota. The award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the new America the...
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports
CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked anglers this past week. Several areas with ice last week opened up this week with warm weather. Snowmobiles are starting to get out but trail conditions are not good. CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent most of the week training at Camp Ripley. He...
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
Mining leader Julie Lucas named to Twin Cities Business 100: The People to Know in 2023
The MiningMinnesota Board of Directors is pleased to announce Julie Lucas has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022. “It is very exciting to see Julie listed on the TCB...
Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists
Photo: A locked display case at a Lake Elmo gas station features products that contain THC derived from hemp that became legal in Minnesota this year. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News. The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One...
COME ON DOWN: ‘The Price is Right LIVE’ coming to the DECC
‘The Price is Right Live’ will make a pitstop here in Duluth this spring at the DECC. Lucie Amundsen, the Director of Communications with the DECC, said the arrival of a new show at the DECC Symphony Hall is exciting. “I think this is going to be something that...
So Minnesota: Jerry Juhl, writer behind ‘The Muppets’
From Kermit the Frog to Miss Piggy, “The Muppets” are part of American culture. Jerry Juhl from Minnesota helped create those iconic characters. Juhl was born in St. Paul in 1938. As a child, he fell in love with puppets. “At a young age by 11 or so,...
Locals Celebrate Swedish Saint Lucia Day
One of the biggest events on the Swedish calendar took place today in Downtown Duluth. St. Lucia Day is coming up, and to recognize that the Swedish Cultural Society came together for the annual Sankta Lucia celebration. The ceremony begins with Christmas elves skipping around the ballroom as hymns are performed by a Swedish choir.
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Minnesota bonding bill but were afraid to ask
Photo: Lawmakers used bonding money to help rebuild the State Capitol in 2013. The new DFL majorities say they will get bonding projects back on track in 2023. Jim Mone | AP file. - MPR News - December 12, 2022. After a two-year hiatus on construction borrowing, DFL leaders at...
Minnesota man gets 20 years for trying to mail drugs into prisons
Tommy Wiita - Bring Me The News - December 12, 2022. A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to distribute drugs via the mail to multiple Minnesota correctional facilities. Walter "Disney" Davis, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2021 and pleaded...
