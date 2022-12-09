SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Johnson & Wales University built a 21-point lead after one half and held off the Mount Holyoke College basketball team's comeback bid in the second half, recording a 57-42 non-conference victory Tuesday night in Mildred S. Howard Gymnasium. The visiting Wildcats (3-5) won their second straight...

