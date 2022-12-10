After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown

Image via iStock

Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times.

About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location of Boscov’s, which is connected to the popular Bucks County mall. CornerstoneTracy, LLC, a Villanova-based development and real estate firm, has been working with the mall’s parent company, Simon, on the details of this plan since the fall of 2019.

Contractors are expecting the vast majority of future residents to be either young professionals or older adults. Being in a business-oriented area, the former group is expected to make up a large percentage of those living in the upcoming apartments. The buildings that will be constructed are expected to be four stories high.

As construction begins, Simon has started to warn shoppers to be careful when near the construction zone.

Read more about the apartments at the Bucks County Courier Times.