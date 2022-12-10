Read full article on original website
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found us
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughter
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old Daughter
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Woman charged with stealing $164,284 from elderly man in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old Old Saybrook man. According to police, the Old Saybrook man discovered he was a victim of fraud after he saw $164,284 had been wiped from his checking account. 3 teens charged in connection to multi-town […]
Hartford Police Union wants city’s Inspector General to resign
The Hartford Police Union is calling on the city’s Inspector General to resign, citing its belief that he is in violation of the city’s code of ethics. The post Hartford Police Union wants city’s Inspector General to resign appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Hartford HealthCare donates laptops for youth members to refurbish for community
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership Tuesday with Hartford HealthCare: the non-profit organization Our Piece of the Pie, the Hartford Youth Service Corps, and the city to refurbish used laptops to distribute for free to community members next year. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150...
NBC Connecticut
EXCLUSIVE: City Councilman Nick Lebron Enters Hartford Mayoral Race
Nick Lebron says he’s ready to lead the city he’s called home his entire life. “I am a success story and a product of Hartford and I have a success plan for Hartford’s future," Lebron said. Lebron becomes the second candidate to announce he’s running for Hartford...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
WTNH.com
Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows
Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
darientimes.com
Streater, Christmas submit papers to run for now-vacant New Haven alder seat
NEW HAVEN — Two longtime city residents are looking to replace Steven Winter as the city's Ward 21 alder following Winter's resignation to take a job as director of the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. Fred Christmas and Maceo "Troy" Streater, both Democrats who live a few...
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
darientimes.com
Bethel police ID Danbury man killed in Route 6 hit-and-run crash
BETHEL — Police have released photos of a “vehicle of interest” in the hit-and-run death of a Danbury man Friday. The pedestrian was killed on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner Friday evening when the man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound toward Danbury, according to Bethel police.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
